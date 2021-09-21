Shouting match in Parliament over opposition deputy speaker cancellation

Labour’s conference in Brighton closes after the leader’s speech on Wednesday lunchtime. It has been just like conferences of old: arguments, resignations, gaffes and speeches to a cavernous hall full of people, with the wind and the rain and the waves outside. The party leader Sir Keir Starmer seemed to fumble things at the start, being forced to retreat from his plan to bring back the electoral college for electing leaders in future, which would have given MPs and unions more say. But he got the changes that really mattered to him through, making it harder to deselect MPs. He...

