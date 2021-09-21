CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shouting match in Parliament over opposition deputy speaker cancellation

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): A shouting match ensued at the Dewan Rakyat this morning when opposition lawmakers had queried Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon as well as Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali over the latter’s alleged decision to block a DAP MP from taking up the post of temporary deputy speaker of the house in the afternoon session of parliament yesterday.

