CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mithali Raj goes past 20,000 career runs

tucsonpost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMackay [Australia], September 21 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday went past 20,000 runs in her cricketing career. She brought up the feat in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at the Harrup Park in Mackay. The Indian skipper played a knock...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

Mithali Raj talks about upcoming series against Australia

Queensland [Brisbane], September 20 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Monday said the two-week quarantine period in Australia was tough on her side, but there is nothing to complain about and the Girls in Blue cannot wait to get out on the park. Team India head coach Ramesh Powar has also confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur will not be available for the first ODI as she received a blow on her thumb some days back.
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

There is always room for improvement, says Mithali

Mackay [Australia], September 21 (ANI): India was thrashed by Australia in the opening ODI on Tuesday and skipper Mithali Raj said the team needed to put on a bigger score on the board keeping the Australian batting line-up in mind. Player of the Match Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul and a...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Taapsee Pannu lauds 'run machine' Mithali Raj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday made everyone proud by completing 20,000 runs in her cricketing career. In the match against Australia, Mithali also registered her 59th ODI half-century and helped India post 225/8. Earlier this year, she had become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Mithali Raj smashes fifth consecutive half-century in Women’s ODIs; completes 20,000 runs in international cricket

Indian women’s Test and ODI cricket team skipper Mithali Raj went past 20,000 international runs on Tuesday. Mithali achieved this tremendous feat during the maiden 50-over game of the three-match series against Australia here at the Harrup Park, Mackay. At number four, she played a sensible knock of 63 runs of 107 deliveries under pressure against a quality bowling attack.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smriti Mandhana
Person
Shafali Verma
Person
Deepti Sharma
Person
Sophie Molineux
Person
Mithali Raj
Person
Richa Ghosh
Person
Pooja Vastrakar
Person
Jhulan Goswami
tucsonpost.com

CSK's den likely to be Team India's home for T20 WC

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The T20 World Cup is set to start two days after the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in Oman and UAE. And the Indian team is likely to stay at Chennai Super Kings' team hotel for the IPL -- Th8 Palm. The BCCI has zeroed in on the hotel as the home for the Indian team for the duration of the showpiece event.
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Pune: 2 held for betting on IPL matches

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Pune city police have registered two different cases and arrested two persons for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and seized a total of Rs 92.60 lakh and Rs 65,000 from their possession, informed the police. Acting on information regarding...
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

BCCI, ECB seek permission for full crowd in T20 WC final

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): While the ICC T20 World Cup is being held in Oman and UAE from October 17, the hosting rights are with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). And the BCCI along with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has sought permission to have capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium on the night of the final -- November 14.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Australia#England#Ani#Indian#Molineux#Pooja
tucsonpost.com

Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

London [UK], September 27 (ANI): England men's all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday decided to call time on his Test match career. Ali, 34, made his Test debut back in 2014 and went on to represent England in 64 Test matches. He took 195 Test wickets including 5 five-wicket hauls and scored five Test match centuries during his career.
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

RCB would prefer Kohli to be more aggressive: Dale

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Dale Steyn has said RCB would like their captain Virat Kohli to be more aggressive. "I think the guys prefer to see him be more aggressive, it seems to get him to play a bit more...
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Gavaskar talks about KL Rahul and Pant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant can be groomed as vice-captains in the shortest format of the game by the Team India management. Gavaskar also said that since Kohli has announced to step down as the T20I skipper...
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Jemimah Rodrigues signs with Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne [Australia], September 29 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday confirmed the signing of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). At just 21 years of age, Rodrigues has already built an impressive resume. She is fresh from a blistering campaign in The Hundred, where she...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to return to action in California next week after wild card to Indian Wells

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her return to the tennis tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week.The 18-year-old had been mulling over where to make her first appearance since her stunning New York victory and news came on Tuesday evening that she has been given a wild card into the prestigious event.The California tournament, which begins next Wednesday and is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour, is normally held in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.A desert debut you won't want to miss.See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa—...
TENNIS
tucsonpost.com

Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful surgery

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has undergone successful surgery in India and is now looking towards the 'road to recovery'. Earlier this week, the spinner left Kolkata Knight Riders' bio-secure bubble in UAE to nurse his knee injury. "Surgery was a success and the...
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

WBR Corp organized Mega Event Iconic Achievers Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized the 5th Edition of their Signature event named "Iconic Achievers' Award". "Iconic Achievers Awards" is organized every year to recognize the topmost Iconic personalities for their contribution to their respective sectors, social work and COVID relief efforts.
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Wellington College International partners with Unison Group

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Wellington College is proud to announce an agreement with the Unison Group to establish premium Wellington College schools in India. The first school will open in Pune by September 2023. The schools will share the values, ethos, enduring quality and ambition of Wellington College,...
EDUCATION
tucsonpost.com

Ratified: World records for Rojas, Warholm and McLaughlin

Monte-Carlo [Monaco], September 29 (ANI): The world records set by Yulimar Rojas, Karsten Warholm and Sydney McLaughlin to win their Olympic gold medals in Tokyo have been ratified, the World Athletics announced on Wednesday. History was made in the women's triple jump, men's 400m hurdles and women's 400m hurdles over...
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Rohit Roy features in 'Sanak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to come up with her new directorial titled 'Sanak -Ek Junoon'. The web series follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship.
MOVIES
tucsonpost.com

Indian Business Delegation to Tanzania announced

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV Media):The summit was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda, Amararam Gurjar, IFS, Director of the East and South Africa(ESA) Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania, India Africa Trade Council and Varun Jain, Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (AfCFTA) along with the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal. He further added, "There is a huge interest in India as African countries are looking at India and Tanzania as the Investment Hub which is an emerging region having great scope for multilateral business opportunities with its friendly business policy. India Africa Trade Council will also take the multisectoral delegation to Tanzania in November covering areas of Agribusiness, IT Development, Healthcare focusing on Oncology, Teleradiology, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development.""The Tanzanian High Commissioner offered to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do Trade in Tanzania. The IATC Tanzania commissioner offices are expected to work directly with various ministries in Tanzania and the High Commission in New Delhi. They will also bring investment opportunities in Tanzania to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Raipur, Jaipur," said Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania at the India Africa Trade Council.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy