Podcast 377: You don’t need a math PhD to play Dwarf Fortress, just to code it

By Ryan Donovan
stackoverflow.blog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a dwarf and I'm digging a hole. We chat with Tarn Adams, aka ToadyOne, the sole programmer on the text-based base building game Dwarf Fortress. He left a math post-doc to make his own games. From the bug that created a massive fractal sculpture to the diary that he writes in code comments, we get the run down of how he thinks about code.

