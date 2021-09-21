Podcast 377: You don’t need a math PhD to play Dwarf Fortress, just to code it

Differentiation is one of the most fundamental concepts in calculus theory and forms its major branch i.e. the differential calculus. The integration and differentiation are not just limited to theoretical concepts, instead, they have vast applications in everyday practical life. In physics, the four major equations for kinematics all operate upon the concepts of differentiation. Online differentiation calculators help to solve derivative problems with calculus calculators. In the case of a position equation, the derivative is used to determine how quickly an item is traveling at any given point. The acceleration or how rapidly your speed changes with time is determined by taking the derivative again. The integral calculus is concerned with the area under a curve thus it is used to calculate the entire size or value of objects, such as lengths, areas, and volumes, using a single equation. The doctors use integrals to estimate the overall concentration of a drug in the blood when recommending a potent one with severe side effects.

