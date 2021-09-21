CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huxley, IA

Athlete of the Week

Ames Tribune
 10 days ago

Ballard junior cross country runner Paityn Noe is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Noe won the girls' race at the Mike Carr Invitational Sept. 13 at the Ballard Golf and Country Club in Huxley. Noe completed the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 33.2 seconds. She beat every runner in both Class A and Class B, including several runners ranked in the top 10. Noe also placed sixth individually at the prestigious Heartland Classic last Saturday at Central College in Pella. Noe ran a time of 18:44 at Pella.

