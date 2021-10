As we are entering our second winter of the coronavirus pandemic, it's time to start thinking ahead to the holidays, and being inside more. If you are a last minute type of person, that might not work for you, but during a pandemic, it's critical. With cooler temperatures comes challenges in the south, and for those of us in Louisiana, it's pretty rare to experience really frigid weather. But it happens. And let's don't forget that we had a late season hurricane last year to really screw things up.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO