Chronic Focal Encephalitis Market: An increase in the number of instances of chronic focal encephalitis

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive method of brain stimulation which uses magnetic induction forces focusing on a particular area of the brain. The electromagnetic induction is generated from a coil using electricity and these pulses travel through the cranium to its specified receptor area of the brain. Several different methods of brain stimulation are available including electroconvulsive therapy and deep brain stimulation techniques; however, currently, the transcranial magnetic stimulation technique is the most widely adopted method for brain stimulation. Transcranial magnetic stimulator devices consist of a coil and a system for analyzing and detection of the effects of the therapy. The coils used in TMS equipment are of different materials such as a coil made up of magnetically inert material (air-core design) or a magnetically active material (solid-core design), depending upon the variations and biophysical characteristics required.

