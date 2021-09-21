CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronic Focal Encephalitis Market: An increase in the number of instances of chronic focal encephalitis

biospace.com
 10 days ago

Chronic focal encephalitis (CFE) is an uncommon but deadly inflammatory brain illness in which individuals fight their own immune system. Chronic focal encephalitis is also known as Rasmussen's encephalitis which causes inflammation of brain and can result in the destruction or removal of a portion of the brain in children.

www.biospace.com

baltimorenews.net

Global Pain Management Devices Market to be Driven by the Rise in Occurrence of Chronic Pain in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pain Management Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pain management devices market, assessing the market based on its type, mode of purchase, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ajmc.com

Assessment and Staging of Chronic Kidney Disease

Diagnostic criteria and special considerations of nephrologists when assessing patient kidney function and diagnosing chronic kidney disease. Neil B. Minkoff, MD: We already started talking a little about the staging—Dr Agarwal started with that—and the assessment of disease severity. But Dr Bakris, you spend a lot of your time running the hypertension center. What are some of the things that you look for in terms of overall staging and assessment of disease severity? And how do you go about doing so?
Medagadget.com

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Treatment Market with Future Prospects, Industry Capacity, Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Constipation is a condition in which there is a reduction in stool frequency up to 3x per week having difficulty for stool passing. The chronic constipation is a frequent functional gastrointestinal condition that adversely affects the patient’s life. The chronic idiopathic constipation is descried as presence chronic constipation symptoms with zero underlying well-defined cause. Chronic idiopathic constipation symptoms include bowel movements that are infrequent, hard stools, feeling of an incomplete evacuation, straining while defecation, bloating sensation, and abdominal discomfort. The chronic idiopathic constipation is detected by endoscopy, laboratory tests, radiological tests, physiological testing, and magnetic resonance imaging. Presently, very limited approved options of treatment are available of chronic idiopathic constipation that is a key factor expected to restrain the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market growth over the forecast period. However, this provides opportunity for market players to develop novel treatments for gaining the dominant position in the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market.
biospace.com

Digital X-Ray Systems Market is estimated to witness considerable growth to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The rising use of these systems across the healthcare sector will bring substantial growth prospects for the digital X-ray systems market. Digital X-ray systems are a type of X-ray imaging in which digital sensors are utilized. It has an added advantage of time efficiency and also the ability to transfer images digitally. Better visibility is also an important feature. Thus, the benefits associated with digital X-ray systems make them one of the preferred devices for overall use.
biospace.com

Wireless Brain Sensor Market: Increase in the number of patients suffering from brain related disorder to drive the market

Wireless brain sensors are devices that help monitoring the temperature, detecting the intracranial pressure, and record brain signaling in the form of brain waves. The essential aim of this wireless brain sensor is of securing the person from emergency situations. The devices are primarily used for patients experiencing conditions such as sleep disorders, traumatic brain injury, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological conditions. These devices aid in observing and monitoring the neurological deviations and provide support for improving the cognitive functionalities. Accessibility of these sensors is easy from a remote area through wireless connectivity and be integrated with smart phones, tablets and computers, consequently be monitored intermittently from a homecare environment, making the device more cost-efficient. Brown University based neuroengineers team has developed a fully rechargeable and implantable wireless brain sensor, having the capability of relaying broadband signals at real-time from up to hundred neurons in freely moving subjects.
biospace.com

Medical Simulation Market | Exclusive Report on Latest Trends and Future Scope in the Industry

The increasing use of advanced methods and approaches to provide medical education is projected to aid in the expansion of the global healthcare or medical simulation market. Medical simulation is virtual duplication of in situ exercises or wonder, addressing capacities and properties of a particular genuine dynamic of interaction. It is utilized to prepare medical care experts utilizing progressed medical services advances.
biospace.com

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market: Rising prevalence of neurological disorders to drive the market

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive method of brain stimulation which uses magnetic induction forces focusing on a particular area of the brain. The electromagnetic induction is generated from a coil using electricity and these pulses travel through the cranium to its specified receptor area of the brain. Several different methods of brain stimulation are available including electroconvulsive therapy and deep brain stimulation techniques; however, currently, the transcranial magnetic stimulation technique is the most widely adopted method for brain stimulation. Transcranial magnetic stimulator devices consist of a coil and a system for analyzing and detection of the effects of the therapy. The coils used in TMS equipment are of different materials such as a coil made up of magnetically inert material (air-core design) or a magnetically active material (solid-core design), depending upon the variations and biophysical characteristics required.
biospace.com

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Rise in prevalence of diabetes across globe is expected to drive the market

GLP-1 receptor agonist, also known as incretin mimetics, represents a class of medications used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity in adults. Drugs in the GLP-1 Receptor agonist include exenatide, lixisenatide, liraglutide, albiglutide, dulaglutide, and semaglutide. Extensive R&D is a key driver of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market. Several pharmaceutical and biotecnology development companies are engaged in R&D for the development of new formulations and molecules.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
biospace.com

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market | Rising Number of Occurrences of Respiratory Illnesses Drive the Market

The global Pneumatic Nebulizers market is projected to be driven by various factors such as rising incidences of chronic respiratory disease, an ageing population, and the need for home healthcare equipment. Asthma affects about 18.4 million individuals in the US, as per the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 epidemic has had an influence on every industry, including the pneumatic nebulizers sectors. Patients with COPD or asthma who were informed of the possibility of COVID-19 being spread through the air were unwilling to take inhaled medicines, which are thought to be a source of immunosuppression and viral transmission.
biospace.com

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

A rise in the incidences of glioblastoma multiforme, intensified research and development activities, and favorable regulatory scenarios are amongst the reasons expected to drive expansion of the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. The availability of a robust pipeline is likely to come up as another significant driver for the glioblastoma multiforme market in the forthcoming years. Over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030, the rising incidence of brain tumors is anticipated to augment growth of the market in the near future. As per the Global Cancer Observatory, the incidence rate of CNS and brain malignancies was around 308,102 cases in 2020, with 251,329 fatalities. One of the deadliest types of cancer is brain cancer.
biospace.com

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

Global Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market: Brief Account. The global seborrheic keratosis treatment market is expected to grow at a massive rate. With growing count of factors that support the cosmetic and aesthetic quotient, the market could attain a strong boost in future years. There could be more factors anticipated to raise demand for seborrheic keratosis treatment. The treatment could be given in different forms, including surgical removal, laser, and cryosurgery. It may be possible for the market to bring positive changes in the coming years.
biospace.com

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market | Exclusive Study on the Latest Trends and Future of Market

The rising cases of hospital-acquired infections are a prime factor boosting the global infection surveillance solutions market. The development of this market is impacted principally because of the expanding frequency of clinic gained infections (HAIs) and new Medicare strategies, including non-installment for medical clinic procured conditions. The rising medical services use, expanding the number of medical procedures, developing geriatric populace, and the expanding frequency of constant sicknesses are different elements driving the development of this market. Right now, with the flood in COVID-19 cases, there is an expanded spotlight on close-to-home cleanliness, combined with the need to track and screen the spread of COVID-19 infection. This is additionally expected to drive the market development during the conjecture time frame.
biospace.com

Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market Size to Develop Lucratively by 2027

Global Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market: Overview. The rarity of a disease often gets it peripheral importance from the medical circles. However, most countries have now resolved to address rare disorders relating to various body parts. The presence of a research-oriented medical fraternity has helped in gathering key insights related to rare diseases. Moreover, the need to have uniform standards for all sub-domains within medicine has opened new avenues for research. Therefore, it is legit to expected that the global orphan and rare dermatological diseases market would grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow.
biospace.com

Ocular Implants Market: Increase in Cases of Eye-related Disorders Boosts Market

Ocular implants are defined as surgically implanted artificial devices used to restore sharpness of vision after enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration. The size, shape, and power of ocular implants depend on individual patient. Various nonintegrated and integrated materials including hydroxyapatite, Medpor, and bio-ceramic are used for ocular implants. According to analysis and studies, porous integrated implants (hydroxyapatite) could show some risks and complications such as extrusion, dehiscence, or infections. Presently, nanostructured biomaterials offer higher healing and proliferation rate at low price and less post surgical complications. Ocular implants also have applications in targeted and sustained drug delivery for treating ophthalmologic diseases ranging from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy. Increase in incidence of ophthalmic diseases and constant rise in the geriatric population that is highly susceptible to eye disorders drive the global ocular implants market.
Medagadget.com

Gene Therapy Market – Demand for gene therapy is significantly increasing due to the increasing number of patients suffering from hereditary disorders, cancer, HIV, and various chronic diseases

Genes consists of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that contains vital information to produce proteins that are important for the body’s optimal functioning. Genetic disorders are caused due to gene mutations where proteins are incorrectly made. The gene therapy aims at introducing healthy gene to damaged cells for counteracting abnormal genes or for making a desired protein. Gene therapies are extensively studied globally by researchers to treat various diseases including HIV, Cancer, hemophilia, Parkinson’s disease, and immune deficiencies by several approaches. For instance, as per the Journal Gene Technology and Resistance to Viruses published article in 2015, stated the future prospects of bone marrow gene therapies to treat HIV.
biospace.com

Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market - Outbreak of the COVID-19 has Created Tremendous Opportunity for Vendors

The demand within the global nasal oxygen cannula market is growing at a sound pace in recent times. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders has created new opportunities for growth within the global nasal oxygen cannula market. The healthcare industry is leveraging new-age technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic ailments. In addition to this, the heavy investments made towards improving pulmonary care units is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Respiratory disorders can be an outcome several other morbidities. Therefore, there is humongous demand for nasal oxygen cannula across respiratory care units.
biospace.com

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Rise in Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market

Disposable medical supplies consist of medical apparatuses, devices, or consumables used once or for a brief time in medical application. These supplies are an essential component in hospitals, as they save staff time and reduce health care related costs. Disposables medical supplies include bandages & wraps, drug tests disposables, exam gowns, face masks, gloves, suction catheters, surgical sponges, hypodermic needles, syringes, and applicators.
biospace.com

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis to drive the market

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Overview. Canine arthritis is a condition of pets that results in inflammation in joints and lead to a substantial increase in the inflammation due to lack of proper treatment. It commonly affects to the joints such as knee, elbow, shoulder, hip and spinal cord. There are various causes of canine arthritis in dogs such as accidental injuries, obesity, and failure in the bone development. Among all canine arthritis, the osteoarthritis is most common. One of the five adult dogs is suffering from osteoarthritis. This rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis is creating demand for its novel drugs. This is the key factor fuelling the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.
biospace.com

Sleep Testing Services Market: Rising occurrences of sleep disorders to drive the market

The global sleep testing services market is expected to witness a significant growth in the market due to the rising occurrences of sleep disorders all around the world. People all around are adopting the sleep testing services and this is anticipated as a major factor to drive the growth of the market. Also known as polysomnography, sleep study is basically used to diagnose different types of sleep disorder conditions like periodic limb movement disorder, narcolepsy, unexplained chronic insomnia, and sleep apnea. Observation of the heart rate, brain waves, eye and leg movements, breathing and oxygen level in blood is also observed during the test. Sleep study is basically conducted in home care settings and clinics.
