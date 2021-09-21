Chronic Gingivostomatitis Treatment Market: Increase in number of cases of gingivostomatitis is driving the market

Chronic Gingivostomatitis Treatment Market: Introduction. Gingivostomatitis is a contagious mouth infection that causes blisters, painful sores, and swelling in the tongue and uvula. It usually spreads via saliva of an infected individual or by direct contact with a lesion or sore. Gingivostomatitis is also known as herpetic, which is caused by herpes simplex virus, and it is the most common cause of Gingivostomatitis. Chronic gingivostomatitis is a common infection of mouth and gums, which leads to drooling and swelling. Sometimes lesions in the mouth resemble canker sores. This infection is highly common among children. Increase in number of cases of gingivostomatitis is driving the market. For instance, as per the Journal of Dental Health, Oral Disorders & Therapy, an article - A Case Report on Symptomatic Primary Herpetic Gingivostomatitis, published in December 2017, states that primary herpetic gingivostomatitis (PHG) is a highly common pediatric infection usually seen in children below the age of 6, which is mostly, i.e. 90%, caused by Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) type 1.