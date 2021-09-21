CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tchaikovsky's triumphant Symphony No. 5

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis symphony is one of the most popular and triumphant in the repertoire, and for good reason! It takes us on a journey using a simple melody that appears in every movement, transforming from the opening in E minor to the triumphant E Major finale. John and Bill go through Tchaikovsky's personal correspondence during the months he was writing the symphony, show you what to listen for, and teach you a compositional technique used still today.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra makes triumphant return to Powell Hall

Saturday evening’s concert by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra constituted a triumphant return to Powell Hall and more normal music-making. Anti-COVID precautions continue, certainly, but recorded music doesn’t hold a candle to live performance — the acoustics, the excitement of new music, the charm of old music. Two standing ovations form testimony to the triumph of the occasion and the high quality of the music.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kdhx.org

Symphony Review: The rocket's red glare: the SLSO opens the season with a bang

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) closed its 21/22 season opener last weekend (Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26) with a rouser of a Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 under the baton of Music Director Stéphane Denève. It was a performance that did not stint on the composer's high drama while still giving the quieter moments a sense of hushed intensity that I haven't always heard in this work.
THEATER & DANCE
chestertownspy.org

Delmarva Review: Alone in the Mist with Tchaikovsky by Barbara Haas

Author’s Note: “Dostoevsky, Rubenstein, Mussorgsky—Russia’s titans of literature, music & art—have lain in repose in an antique cemetery in Saint Petersburg since the 19th century. Visitors stroll through, ooh-ing & ahh-ing over the elaborate statuary, and they snap a few pix, but nobody cries. It takes a person with fresh grief to shed tears there. I was that person.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Review: Andres Orozco-Estrada makes a triumphant return to the Houston Symphony

As familiar as Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony has become — or at least its opening four notes — its power remains intact. Those four notes only last a few seconds, but they signal drama, turmoil and powerful forces afoot. They also leave nearly 40 minutes to go in the piece, which only gets more exciting from there.
HOUSTON, TX
Marin Independent Journal

Marin Symphony’s Alasdair Neale to step down in 2023

Alasdair Neale, Marin Symphony’s music director since 2001, will soon be taking his final bows in Marin. Neale, who has been hailed with invigorating the orchestra and establishing it as one of the finest in the Bay Area, will step down after the symphony’s 2022 -23 season. Neale, who grew...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Artist Takes Part In Symphony’s Musical Masterpieces

In a wondrous mash-up of visual and performing arts, the Palm Beach Symphony and Zero Empty Spaces is presenting Musical Masterpieces, a collection of 38 artworks incorporating musical instruments created by more than two dozen local artists. Following the exhibition, the works will be auctioned to benefit both nonprofit organizations.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Conversation U.S.

How a team of musicologists and computer scientists completed Beethoven's unfinished 10th Symphony

When Ludwig van Beethoven died in 1827, he was three years removed from the completion of his Ninth Symphony, a work heralded by many as his magnum opus. He had started work on his 10th Symphony but, due to deteriorating health, wasn’t able to make much headway: All he left behind were some musical sketches. Ever since then, Beethoven fans and musicologists have puzzled and lamented over what could have been. His notes teased at some magnificent reward, albeit one that seemed forever out of reach. Now, thanks to the work of a team of music historians, musicologists, composers and computer...
MUSIC
The Tribune-Democrat

From the Maestro's Desk | Future of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra brighter than ever, music director says

Performing with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was one of the great honors of my career. For many months, our organization planned with the National Park Service to prepare a concert that would honor the place and occasion. We selected music that could speak in ways that words cannot, to honor the memory of those we lost and to bring comfort to those whose lives that day changed forever.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Vacaville Reporter

Classical sounds return to VPAT for Solano Symphony Orchestra’s 35th season

After the pandemic paused the music last year, the Solano Symphony opens its 35th season on Oct. 10 in Vacaville, with conductor Semyon Lohss leading orchestra musicians in five concerts, with pieces ranging from Beethoven to Schubert to Strauss. With all performances in the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre and all...
VACAVILLE, CA
