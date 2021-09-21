CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market | Exclusive Trends and Revenue Analysis Report

biospace.com
 10 days ago

Technological progress over the years have brought about...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Worldwide Digital Health Market Upcoming Trends and Revenues Analysis Report

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
thedallasnews.net

Lobster Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by IMARC

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster's aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.
biospace.com

Sleep Aids Market | Exclusive Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
houstonmirror.com

Food Vacuum Machine Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

The food vacuum machine market size reached USD 11.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cooked meals in the form of ready to eat packages is expected to drive global food vacuum machine market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Food vacuum machines are ideal for enterprises and food producers who would want their products to last for a longer duration and also save shelf space in retail stores. Growing awareness about use of sterile packaging in order to restrict contamination in food products is another key factor expected to propel growth of the food vacuum machine market going ahead. Increasing integration of automation in food vacuum machines to increase operational efficiency is also expected to boost food vacuum machine market growth to a significant extent.
martechseries.com

BrandStar Studios Invests Millions in Technology and Equipment to Provide Virtual Production, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Capabilities in Real-Time

BrandStar Studios, a division of BrandStar, has completed a multi-million dollar upgrade to its studios, allowing them to provide the newest, most cutting-edge technologies in the world of production, including virtual Production, extended reality, augmented reality and mixed-reality capabilities, all in real-time. Marketing Technology News: Genially Raises $20M to Make...
biospace.com

Digital X-Ray Systems Market is estimated to witness considerable growth to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The rising use of these systems across the healthcare sector will bring substantial growth prospects for the digital X-ray systems market. Digital X-ray systems are a type of X-ray imaging in which digital sensors are utilized. It has an added advantage of time efficiency and also the ability to transfer images digitally. Better visibility is also an important feature. Thus, the benefits associated with digital X-ray systems make them one of the preferred devices for overall use.
biospace.com

Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

Global Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market: Brief Account. The global seborrheic keratosis treatment market is expected to grow at a massive rate. With growing count of factors that support the cosmetic and aesthetic quotient, the market could attain a strong boost in future years. There could be more factors anticipated to raise demand for seborrheic keratosis treatment. The treatment could be given in different forms, including surgical removal, laser, and cryosurgery. It may be possible for the market to bring positive changes in the coming years.
biospace.com

Track-etched Membrane Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

Track-etched membranes have well-defined pore structures and pore size distributions. The pore size and the density of track-etched membranes is independently controlled during the production process. The main manufacturing stage of track-etched membranes is the ion irradiation of the polymer film. During this step, heavy ions are able to penetrate the polymer film, resulting in ionization and excitation of electrons. In the second step of production, the remaining polymer chains are etched using appropriate chemicals to remove small-sized particles through diffusion. The major features of track-etched membranes are well-defined cylindrical geometry of pores, low protein binding, and smooth surface for collection of particles for observation under microscopes.
biospace.com

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Rise in prevalence of diabetes across globe is expected to drive the market

GLP-1 receptor agonist, also known as incretin mimetics, represents a class of medications used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity in adults. Drugs in the GLP-1 Receptor agonist include exenatide, lixisenatide, liraglutide, albiglutide, dulaglutide, and semaglutide. Extensive R&D is a key driver of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market. Several pharmaceutical and biotecnology development companies are engaged in R&D for the development of new formulations and molecules.
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

The global Healthcare Predictive Analytics market was valued at USD 2,904.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22,390.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 28.9 %. The study covers Healthcare predictive analytics - analytical technique that analyses and predicts outcomes using statistical methods and technology, operating on massive amounts of relevant data for individual patients. Healthcare Predictive Analytics is widely being used in the healthcare sector all over the globe. The recent emergence of Healthcare Predictive Analytics as a time saving and cost minimizing tool is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, numerous firms and hospitals are adopting Healthcare Predictive Analytics, for time saving and cost cutting purpose. For instance, West Tennessee Healthcare saved more than 8,000 hours annually using Cerner's Continuous Advancement Services from an optimization project which reduced the number of discrete task assays that nurses completed on a timely basis.
biospace.com

Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market set to record exponential growth by 2027 end

Global Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market: Overview. According to the data published by the US Healthcare Department, the golden age for pregnancy was reported to be around 25 to 29 years old. This has been labeled as the most reproductive and healthy age group for pregnancy for women. Next best age group for pregnancy in women was given to be 20 to 24. This has thus helped in the rise of wearable pregnancy devices market. Wearable pregnancy devices include gadgets such as home ultrasound scanner and baby health monitors among others.
biospace.com

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market: Rising prevalence of neurological disorders to drive the market

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive method of brain stimulation which uses magnetic induction forces focusing on a particular area of the brain. The electromagnetic induction is generated from a coil using electricity and these pulses travel through the cranium to its specified receptor area of the brain. Several different methods of brain stimulation are available including electroconvulsive therapy and deep brain stimulation techniques; however, currently, the transcranial magnetic stimulation technique is the most widely adopted method for brain stimulation. Transcranial magnetic stimulator devices consist of a coil and a system for analyzing and detection of the effects of the therapy. The coils used in TMS equipment are of different materials such as a coil made up of magnetically inert material (air-core design) or a magnetically active material (solid-core design), depending upon the variations and biophysical characteristics required.
biospace.com

Laboratory Fume Hoods Market: Chemical Fume Hoods Segment to Dominate Global Market

Laboratory fume hoods are specialized self-contained enclosed workstations used to remove and/or filter out harmful and hazardous air to protect personnel from chemical fumes, particles, and vapors from laboratory environment. The primary application of laboratory fume hood is to protect laboratory personnel from the chemicals and substances that let off...
biospace.com

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

A rise in the incidences of glioblastoma multiforme, intensified research and development activities, and favorable regulatory scenarios are amongst the reasons expected to drive expansion of the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. The availability of a robust pipeline is likely to come up as another significant driver for the glioblastoma multiforme market in the forthcoming years. Over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030, the rising incidence of brain tumors is anticipated to augment growth of the market in the near future. As per the Global Cancer Observatory, the incidence rate of CNS and brain malignancies was around 308,102 cases in 2020, with 251,329 fatalities. One of the deadliest types of cancer is brain cancer.
biospace.com

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market to Register Swift Growth amid Continuous Advances in Cardiac Electrophysiology

Novel Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Aids to the Increased Demand for Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market. A Fact.MR survey on cardiac ablation technologies market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of technology type, application, and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge in the cardiac ablation technologies drugs market.
biospace.com

Bioanalytical Services Market will Grow Profitably in the Near Future

Bioanalysis is a branch of analytical chemistry that deals with biological samples for analysis of measurement of biological molecules, DNA, large molecules, and others. The U.S. FDA guidance in 2001 defined bioanalytical services as “quantitative determination of drugs and/or metabolites in biological matrices such as blood, serum, plasma, or urine, tissue and skin samples.” The terms bioanalytical services and analytical services are usually used interchangeably in the health care industry; however, bioanalytical services are specifically applied to toxicology, pharmacology studies, bioequivalence studies, along with pharmacokinetic and bioavailability studies in animals of humans. Bioanalytical services are offered for every phase of drug development, from discovery to clinical development phases. Primary distinguishing parameter between analytical services and bioanalytical services is that bioanalytical services are employed to quantify the amount of drug present in a particular biological sample under study, whereas analytical services are used to evaluate qualitative parameters of the drug molecules. Various bioanalytical platforms are being used to perform these services ranging from LC/MS, gas chromatography, ligand binding assays, immunoassays, cell-based assays, and mass spectrometry among others.
biospace.com

Demand for Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Devices to Grow by 4.8% CAGR Through 2025

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems to Account for More than Half of Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Sales by the end of 2025. The latest study on the cardiopulmonary stress testing devices market by Fact.MR provides insights into key drivers and opportunities affecting growth through 2031. It also examines scope for expansion across various segments in terms of product and end user. The report is intended at offering exclusive analysis of strategies adopted by top market players. It also gauges the impact of these strategies on the overall market.
biospace.com

FT-IR Spectroscopy Market is estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027

Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, or FT-IR spectroscopy, is part of molecular spectroscopy and is a popular tool used to determine the functional groups present in samples via infrared absorbance spectra. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ft-ir-spectroscopy-market.html. FT-IR spectrometers provide a rapid, accurate, and cost-effective capability to identify pharmaceutical compounds and specific molecules.
