Spurred by Advances in Molecular Diagnostics, Hepatitis Rapid Testing Market Set to Register Positive Growth through 2031

biospace.com
 10 days ago

Innovations in Point of Care Testing Contribute Towards Swift Expansion of Hepatitis Rapid Testing Market. A Fact.MR survey on hepatitis rapid testing market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product type, test type, usage, ender user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Hepatitis rapid testing market.

www.biospace.com

murphyshockeylaw.net

Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends and Forecast

The Global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market.
Medagadget.com

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market – Increasing demand for nucleic acid test that is required for pipeline studies of genetic engineering and molecular diagnostics

High quality RNA and DNA are crucial for wide range of clinical applications and research. Isolation or purification of the nucleic acids is an initial step in maximum biological molecular studies and in every recombinant DNA technique. The nucleic acid extraction from biological material needs cell lysis, cellular nucleases inactivation, and desired nucleic acid separation from the cellular debris. Often purifying methods for nucleic acids from the cell extracts are combination of chromatography, extraction/precipitation, electrophoresis, affinity separation, and centrifugation. Nucleic acid in its pure form has applications in various emerging fields including molecular diagnosis, genetic engineering, forensics, and life sciences related research.
houstonmirror.com

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Government initiatives for large scale collaborations of Point-of-Care molecular diagnostics for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. Market Size – USD 883.5 Million in 2020,...
biospace.com

Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market set to record exponential growth by 2027 end

Global Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market: Overview. According to the data published by the US Healthcare Department, the golden age for pregnancy was reported to be around 25 to 29 years old. This has been labeled as the most reproductive and healthy age group for pregnancy for women. Next best age group for pregnancy in women was given to be 20 to 24. This has thus helped in the rise of wearable pregnancy devices market. Wearable pregnancy devices include gadgets such as home ultrasound scanner and baby health monitors among others.
thedallasnews.net

The Patient Positioning Equipment Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching US$ 2 Billion) From 2025

The Patient Positioning Equipment Market will reach US$ 2 Billion at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2025. Analytics and big data process unstructured as well as the structured biomedical structure and medical data for generating new-fangled insights. As such, digital therapy experiences get an enhanced look with MR (mixed reality), AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality). This would be the trend regarding the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
biospace.com

Rising Penetration of Generic Drugs Positioned Benzodiazepine Drugs Market to Register 2.7% CAGR through 2026

Application in Anxiety Treatment to Account for Over Half of Benzodiazepine Drugs Sales through 2031. A Fact.MR survey on benzodiazepine drugs market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, time of action, application, distribution channel and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by the leading players to gain a competitive edge in the benzodiazepine drugs market.
biospace.com

Ocular Implants Market: Increase in Cases of Eye-related Disorders Boosts Market

Ocular implants are defined as surgically implanted artificial devices used to restore sharpness of vision after enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration. The size, shape, and power of ocular implants depend on individual patient. Various nonintegrated and integrated materials including hydroxyapatite, Medpor, and bio-ceramic are used for ocular implants. According to analysis and studies, porous integrated implants (hydroxyapatite) could show some risks and complications such as extrusion, dehiscence, or infections. Presently, nanostructured biomaterials offer higher healing and proliferation rate at low price and less post surgical complications. Ocular implants also have applications in targeted and sustained drug delivery for treating ophthalmologic diseases ranging from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy. Increase in incidence of ophthalmic diseases and constant rise in the geriatric population that is highly susceptible to eye disorders drive the global ocular implants market.
biospace.com

Digital X-Ray Systems Market is estimated to witness considerable growth to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The rising use of these systems across the healthcare sector will bring substantial growth prospects for the digital X-ray systems market. Digital X-ray systems are a type of X-ray imaging in which digital sensors are utilized. It has an added advantage of time efficiency and also the ability to transfer images digitally. Better visibility is also an important feature. Thus, the benefits associated with digital X-ray systems make them one of the preferred devices for overall use.
biospace.com

Myelofibrosis Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2024 end

Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer and is related to a group of blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms. A simple blood test along with bone marrow biopsy can diagnose myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis is also known as chronic myelosclerosis, agnogenic myeloid metaplasia, aleukemic megakaryocytic myelosis, idiopathic myelofibrosis, and leukoerythroblastosis. According to the report published by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in United States, myelofibrosis occurs in about 1.5 out of every 100,000 people in the United States annually. Patients above 50 years of age are more prone to the disease, but it can occur at any age. Myelofibrosis affects women and men with equal frequency, but in children, it is more likely to affect girls more than boys. Though the treatment options available for the myelofibrosis are scarce and almost all are suggestive, the FDA approved (JAK inhibitor) drug-ruxolitinib forms a major line of defense against myelofibrosis.
biospace.com

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market | Exclusive Study on the Latest Trends and Future of Market

The rising cases of hospital-acquired infections are a prime factor boosting the global infection surveillance solutions market. The development of this market is impacted principally because of the expanding frequency of clinic gained infections (HAIs) and new Medicare strategies, including non-installment for medical clinic procured conditions. The rising medical services use, expanding the number of medical procedures, developing geriatric populace, and the expanding frequency of constant sicknesses are different elements driving the development of this market. Right now, with the flood in COVID-19 cases, there is an expanded spotlight on close-to-home cleanliness, combined with the need to track and screen the spread of COVID-19 infection. This is additionally expected to drive the market development during the conjecture time frame.
biospace.com

Medical Simulation Market | Exclusive Report on Latest Trends and Future Scope in the Industry

The increasing use of advanced methods and approaches to provide medical education is projected to aid in the expansion of the global healthcare or medical simulation market. Medical simulation is virtual duplication of in situ exercises or wonder, addressing capacities and properties of a particular genuine dynamic of interaction. It is utilized to prepare medical care experts utilizing progressed medical services advances.
biospace.com

Serum Free Media Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2019 - 2027

The landscape of cell culture growth is generating demand for serum free media. And, this is all set to bring about a notable growth in the global serum free media market. Thus, between 2019 and 2027, it is expected that the market will chart a significant growth rate. Another factor that will shape up the outlook for the forecast period includes growing demand for immunotherapy on a global level.
biospace.com

Demand for Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Devices to Grow by 4.8% CAGR Through 2025

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems to Account for More than Half of Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Sales by the end of 2025. The latest study on the cardiopulmonary stress testing devices market by Fact.MR provides insights into key drivers and opportunities affecting growth through 2031. It also examines scope for expansion across various segments in terms of product and end user. The report is intended at offering exclusive analysis of strategies adopted by top market players. It also gauges the impact of these strategies on the overall market.
biospace.com

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market: Rising prevalence of neurological disorders to drive the market

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive method of brain stimulation which uses magnetic induction forces focusing on a particular area of the brain. The electromagnetic induction is generated from a coil using electricity and these pulses travel through the cranium to its specified receptor area of the brain. Several different methods of brain stimulation are available including electroconvulsive therapy and deep brain stimulation techniques; however, currently, the transcranial magnetic stimulation technique is the most widely adopted method for brain stimulation. Transcranial magnetic stimulator devices consist of a coil and a system for analyzing and detection of the effects of the therapy. The coils used in TMS equipment are of different materials such as a coil made up of magnetically inert material (air-core design) or a magnetically active material (solid-core design), depending upon the variations and biophysical characteristics required.
biospace.com

Bioanalytical Services Market will Grow Profitably in the Near Future

Bioanalysis is a branch of analytical chemistry that deals with biological samples for analysis of measurement of biological molecules, DNA, large molecules, and others. The U.S. FDA guidance in 2001 defined bioanalytical services as “quantitative determination of drugs and/or metabolites in biological matrices such as blood, serum, plasma, or urine, tissue and skin samples.” The terms bioanalytical services and analytical services are usually used interchangeably in the health care industry; however, bioanalytical services are specifically applied to toxicology, pharmacology studies, bioequivalence studies, along with pharmacokinetic and bioavailability studies in animals of humans. Bioanalytical services are offered for every phase of drug development, from discovery to clinical development phases. Primary distinguishing parameter between analytical services and bioanalytical services is that bioanalytical services are employed to quantify the amount of drug present in a particular biological sample under study, whereas analytical services are used to evaluate qualitative parameters of the drug molecules. Various bioanalytical platforms are being used to perform these services ranging from LC/MS, gas chromatography, ligand binding assays, immunoassays, cell-based assays, and mass spectrometry among others.
biospace.com

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements

A rising need for expansion of healthcare access together with growth of the geriatric population unable to travel down to healthcare facilities is likely to play an important role in the development of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, cost benefits of medical resources together with rising incidences of various chronic diseases and unprecedented progress made in telecommunication systems is likely to open up new growth avenues for the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market in the years to come. However, informal use of various practices of social media, fraud in the healthcare system, and variations in regional regulations are likely to restrain development of the market in the years to come.
biospace.com

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Rise in Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market

Disposable medical supplies consist of medical apparatuses, devices, or consumables used once or for a brief time in medical application. These supplies are an essential component in hospitals, as they save staff time and reduce health care related costs. Disposables medical supplies include bandages & wraps, drug tests disposables, exam gowns, face masks, gloves, suction catheters, surgical sponges, hypodermic needles, syringes, and applicators.
biospace.com

Permanent Cements Reign as Top Pick for Dental Cements Market, Piping Growth at 5.1% CAGR through 2025

Advent of Novel Nanomaterial Technology to Push Dental Cements Sales by 1.3X through 2025. Fact.MR’s recent survey conducted on the dental cements market provides comprehensive insights into drivers and opportunities facilitating growth. It offers detailed analysis based on taxonomy including product, material, and end user. The report also uncovers the scope of dental cements market expansion in developed and developing markets through 2025.
biospace.com

Digital Therapeutics Market - How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Digital therapeutics (DTx) is tasked with the delivery of therapeutic interventions that are based on evidence. These deliveries is made to patients and are driven by advanced software programs so as to treat, manage, and avert a wide range of behavioral, metal, and physical conditions of a patient. Digital therapeutics comprises an independent group of proof-based products within the set up of a broader digital health landscape. This kind of therapeutics is different from telehealth, diagnostic, and pure-play adherence products. The development of the global digital therapeutics market is likely to be shaped by the growing prominence of the service.
MARKETS

