Spurred by Advances in Molecular Diagnostics, Hepatitis Rapid Testing Market Set to Register Positive Growth through 2031

Bioanalysis is a branch of analytical chemistry that deals with biological samples for analysis of measurement of biological molecules, DNA, large molecules, and others. The U.S. FDA guidance in 2001 defined bioanalytical services as “quantitative determination of drugs and/or metabolites in biological matrices such as blood, serum, plasma, or urine, tissue and skin samples.” The terms bioanalytical services and analytical services are usually used interchangeably in the health care industry; however, bioanalytical services are specifically applied to toxicology, pharmacology studies, bioequivalence studies, along with pharmacokinetic and bioavailability studies in animals of humans. Bioanalytical services are offered for every phase of drug development, from discovery to clinical development phases. Primary distinguishing parameter between analytical services and bioanalytical services is that bioanalytical services are employed to quantify the amount of drug present in a particular biological sample under study, whereas analytical services are used to evaluate qualitative parameters of the drug molecules. Various bioanalytical platforms are being used to perform these services ranging from LC/MS, gas chromatography, ligand binding assays, immunoassays, cell-based assays, and mass spectrometry among others.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO