Vildagliptin Market: North America to Capture Major Share of Global Market

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis. Asthma is a chronic and long-term inflammatory disease of the lungs characterized by bronchospasm and airway obstruction. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine. It affects about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population and can occur at any age. Eczema is a condition where patches of the skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. It affects 31.6% of people in the U.S. Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis, characterized by severe joint pain. Psoriasis is non-contagious, chronic skin condition characterized by thickened and scaling skin. Systematic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease characterized by atrophy of the skin, vasomotor disturbance, and fibrosis.

