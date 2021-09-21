Vildagliptin Market: North America to Capture Major Share of Global Market
Vildagliptin is an antihyperglycemic medication that inhibits the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) enzyme selectively. It is used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus, which is characterized by impaired GLP-1 production and insulinotropic effects. DPP-4 is inhibited. Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), both incretin hormones that stimulate insulin production and control blood glucose levels, are protected from breakdown by vildagliptin. GLP-1 and GIP levels are elevated, which leads to better glycemic control. Vildagliptin has been shown in clinical studies to have a minimal risk of hypoglycemia.www.biospace.com
