Biologics to Remain Preferred Drug Class for Rare Neurological Disease Treatment, Accounting for 40% of Sales through 2028

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Overview. As per the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), it has been projected that there will be more than 24 million cases of cancer by 2035 globally. These numbers do not include non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), there were more than a million cancer cases in the U.S. itself. Thus, due to the increasing incidence of cancer, several healthcare organizations are making efforts to produce cancer supportive care products. The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the global cancer supportive care products market. In addition, supportive care in cancer emphases on preventing and managing symptoms and side effects developed with cancer and its treatment. Some of the major side effects caused by cancer treatment are neutropenia, anemia, nausea, pain, and vomiting, and bone metastasis.

