Biologics to Remain Preferred Drug Class for Rare Neurological Disease Treatment, Accounting for 40% of Sales through 2028
Three Out of Every Ten Cases of Rare Neurological Disease Reported in North America, Pushing the Reason to Account for More than One Third of Treatment. The rare neurological disease treatment market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers rare neurological disease treatment demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including drug class and route of administration. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase rare neurological disease treatment sales.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0