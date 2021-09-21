CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Spotlight to Remain on Aerochamber as Top Choice for Asthma Spacers

 10 days ago

Higher Healthcare Spending Positions North America to Create US$ 729.9 Mn worth Opportunity in Global Asthma Spacers Market. The asthma spacers market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers asthma spacers demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including product and disease type. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase asthma spacers sales.

biospace.com

At US$ 8 Bn in 2026, Animal Genetics Market Value will grow by US$ 2.7 Bn Since 2019

Lower Import Cost Positions Embryo to Remain Top Choice for Genetic Material, Sales to Grow by 6% CAGR through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest study offers comprehensive analysis of the animal genetics market. The report presents analysis of factors, covering drivers, restraints, and growth strategies adopted by leading market players, influencing growth through 2026. It is compiled to help companies navigate through unprecedented challenges and uncover hidden opportunities across various market segments in terms of product and region. [PMT1]
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis to drive the market

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Overview. Canine arthritis is a condition of pets that results in inflammation in joints and lead to a substantial increase in the inflammation due to lack of proper treatment. It commonly affects to the joints such as knee, elbow, shoulder, hip and spinal cord. There are various causes of canine arthritis in dogs such as accidental injuries, obesity, and failure in the bone development. Among all canine arthritis, the osteoarthritis is most common. One of the five adult dogs is suffering from osteoarthritis. This rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis is creating demand for its novel drugs. This is the key factor fuelling the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.
PETS
biospace.com

Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market - Outbreak of the COVID-19 has Created Tremendous Opportunity for Vendors

The demand within the global nasal oxygen cannula market is growing at a sound pace in recent times. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders has created new opportunities for growth within the global nasal oxygen cannula market. The healthcare industry is leveraging new-age technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic ailments. In addition to this, the heavy investments made towards improving pulmonary care units is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Respiratory disorders can be an outcome several other morbidities. Therefore, there is humongous demand for nasal oxygen cannula across respiratory care units.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Permanent Cements Reign as Top Pick for Dental Cements Market, Piping Growth at 5.1% CAGR through 2025

Advent of Novel Nanomaterial Technology to Push Dental Cements Sales by 1.3X through 2025. Fact.MR’s recent survey conducted on the dental cements market provides comprehensive insights into drivers and opportunities facilitating growth. It offers detailed analysis based on taxonomy including product, material, and end user. The report also uncovers the scope of dental cements market expansion in developed and developing markets through 2025.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market to Register Swift Growth amid Continuous Advances in Cardiac Electrophysiology

Novel Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Aids to the Increased Demand for Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market. A Fact.MR survey on cardiac ablation technologies market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of technology type, application, and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge in the cardiac ablation technologies drugs market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laboratory Fume Hoods Market: Chemical Fume Hoods Segment to Dominate Global Market

Laboratory fume hoods are specialized self-contained enclosed workstations used to remove and/or filter out harmful and hazardous air to protect personnel from chemical fumes, particles, and vapors from laboratory environment. The primary application of laboratory fume hood is to protect laboratory personnel from the chemicals and substances that let off...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market | Rising Number of Occurrences of Respiratory Illnesses Drive the Market

The global Pneumatic Nebulizers market is projected to be driven by various factors such as rising incidences of chronic respiratory disease, an ageing population, and the need for home healthcare equipment. Asthma affects about 18.4 million individuals in the US, as per the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 epidemic has had an influence on every industry, including the pneumatic nebulizers sectors. Patients with COPD or asthma who were informed of the possibility of COVID-19 being spread through the air were unwilling to take inhaled medicines, which are thought to be a source of immunosuppression and viral transmission.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Asthma Spacers Market Future Analysis, Overview Highlighting Research Report & Top Key Players are Lupin Limited, Trudell Medical Group Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, ETC.

The global Asthma Spacers Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The asthma spacers market is majorly driven by rising respiratory disorder incidence. For instance, as per the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Americans, 8.3% have asthma, 20.4 million are adults, and 6.1 million are children. The report includes profiles of major players in the Asthma Spacers market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. The report provides detailed insights into Asthma Spacers market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Asthma Spacers market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. Besides, the increasing amount of investment by government and healthcare agencies to reduce respiratory illnesses and also to raise public awareness of this product is expected to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeline.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
biospace.com

A 4.5% Rise in Demand for Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Products Expected by 2028

Next-Generation Digital Pregnancy Kits Availability through Online Portals - A Milestone for Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market. The Fact.MR market survey on the pregnancy point of care testing market provides a comprehensive analysis of opportunities, trends, and threats affecting growth through 2028. It also sheds light on key developments witness in terms of product, test type, sample type, and distribution channel. As per the report, sales of pregnancy test kits are anticipated to outperform sales of fertility kits over the assessment period.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe to drive the market

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Overview. As per the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), it has been projected that there will be more than 24 million cases of cancer by 2035 globally. These numbers do not include non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), there were more than a million cancer cases in the U.S. itself. Thus, due to the increasing incidence of cancer, several healthcare organizations are making efforts to produce cancer supportive care products. The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the global cancer supportive care products market. In addition, supportive care in cancer emphases on preventing and managing symptoms and side effects developed with cancer and its treatment. Some of the major side effects caused by cancer treatment are neutropenia, anemia, nausea, pain, and vomiting, and bone metastasis.
CANCER
biospace.com

Buccal Cavity Devices Market - Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

The advent of intraoral imaging technological products into the dental sector is projected to add a boost to the overall growth of the global buccal cavity devices market. The buccal cavity is much of the time utilized equivalently with the oral cavity. In any case, the buccal cavity is in some cases all the more characterized as the section space of the oral cavity. Besides, it has an assortment of utilizations for intraoral imaging innovation items. Essentially, an intraoral imaging framework is utilized to catch radiographic pictures that can be seen on a screen or tablet. Radiographic pictures are cultivated through x-beam openness and alluded to as immediately advanced imaging.
MARKETS
KTLA

Merck to seek emergency authorization for experimental pill after treatment cut COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in half

Drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. If cleared, the drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Rise in Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market

Disposable medical supplies consist of medical apparatuses, devices, or consumables used once or for a brief time in medical application. These supplies are an essential component in hospitals, as they save staff time and reduce health care related costs. Disposables medical supplies include bandages & wraps, drug tests disposables, exam gowns, face masks, gloves, suction catheters, surgical sponges, hypodermic needles, syringes, and applicators.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Partnership Aims to Bolster Drug Discovery in Africa

The H3D Foundation and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations forged a three-year partnership aimed at bolstering drug development for the African continent. The partnership aims to strengthen drug discovery and development in Africa by scaling existing initiatives and identifying new development opportunities for young and mid-career scientists in the region.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Ferring Biotherapeutic Packs a Punch in C. Difficile Infection Across Five Trials

Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced positive results across all five of its prospective trials for a live biotherapeutic designed to reduce recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, is the subject of five trials, including 723 actively treated participants. These covered three Phase II trials — PUNCH...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Rising Penetration of Generic Drugs Positioned Benzodiazepine Drugs Market to Register 2.7% CAGR through 2026

Application in Anxiety Treatment to Account for Over Half of Benzodiazepine Drugs Sales through 2031. A Fact.MR survey on benzodiazepine drugs market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, time of action, application, distribution channel and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by the leading players to gain a competitive edge in the benzodiazepine drugs market.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market | Exclusive Study on the Latest Trends and Future of Market

The rising cases of hospital-acquired infections are a prime factor boosting the global infection surveillance solutions market. The development of this market is impacted principally because of the expanding frequency of clinic gained infections (HAIs) and new Medicare strategies, including non-installment for medical clinic procured conditions. The rising medical services use, expanding the number of medical procedures, developing geriatric populace, and the expanding frequency of constant sicknesses are different elements driving the development of this market. Right now, with the flood in COVID-19 cases, there is an expanded spotlight on close-to-home cleanliness, combined with the need to track and screen the spread of COVID-19 infection. This is additionally expected to drive the market development during the conjecture time frame.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Demand for Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Devices to Grow by 4.8% CAGR Through 2025

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems to Account for More than Half of Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Sales by the end of 2025. The latest study on the cardiopulmonary stress testing devices market by Fact.MR provides insights into key drivers and opportunities affecting growth through 2031. It also examines scope for expansion across various segments in terms of product and end user. The report is intended at offering exclusive analysis of strategies adopted by top market players. It also gauges the impact of these strategies on the overall market.
BUSINESS

