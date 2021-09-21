CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of coronary artery diseases to drive the market

External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices Market: Introduction. External counterpulsation is a non-invasive and medically proven treatment recommended for patients with angina or congestive heart failure condition. External counterpulsation is primarily preferred by patients to relieve discomfort and who are unresponsive to other treatments. External counterpulsation improves the circulation to the heart muscle, minimizes the heart workload, and boosts the flow of oxygen rich blood to the heart. External counterpulsation facilitates the blood flow to the heart muscle by expanding network and creating new pathways around blocked arteries.

