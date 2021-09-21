External Counterpulsation (ECP) Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of coronary artery diseases to drive the market

Aspergillosis refers to a range of illnesses caused by the aspergillus fungus. Aspergillus is a fungus with spores that can be found in the air but does not usually cause sickness. People with damaged lungs, a weak immune system, and allergies are more susceptible to Aspergillus infection. Invasive Aspergillosis, non-invasive ABPA (Allergic Pulmonary Aspergillosis), and Chronic Pulmonary and Aspergilloma are all common Aspergillus infections. Invasive aspergillosis is a rare infection that mostly affects patients who are immunocompromised. Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis is an uncommon form of pulmonary aspergillosis that exacerbates the symptoms of respiratory diseases like asthma. CPA is projected to impact almost 240,000 individuals in Europe in 2015, according to a research released by the European Respiratory Society (ERS). CCPA (Chronic Cavitary Pulmonary Aspergillosis) is the most prevalent kind of CPA, which can progress to chronic fibrosing pulmonary aspergillosis if left untreated.

