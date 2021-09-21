CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Rising Demand for Personalized Medical Devices to Drive the Market

biospace.com
 10 days ago

Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Overview. The global healthcare additive manufacturing market is growing due to the rising demand for personalized medical devices, such as implants, and the advent of sophisticated technology to manufacture a variety of products with complex and simple designs. Additive manufacturing is widely known as the next big thing after industrial revolution in the manufacturing sector. It comes with the ability to offer cost-effective process for extracting complex and personalized medical components and parts.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Buccal Cavity Devices Market - Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

The advent of intraoral imaging technological products into the dental sector is projected to add a boost to the overall growth of the global buccal cavity devices market. The buccal cavity is much of the time utilized equivalently with the oral cavity. In any case, the buccal cavity is in some cases all the more characterized as the section space of the oral cavity. Besides, it has an assortment of utilizations for intraoral imaging innovation items. Essentially, an intraoral imaging framework is utilized to catch radiographic pictures that can be seen on a screen or tablet. Radiographic pictures are cultivated through x-beam openness and alluded to as immediately advanced imaging.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Eczema Therapeutics Market – Key Players Invest in these Activities for Deriving New Insights and Formulations

The eczema therapeutics market is expected to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The growing prevalence of eczema among numerous individuals assures profitable growth prospects for the eczema therapeutics market. Eczema, also commonly known as dermatitis or atopic dermatitis, is a disease that includes symptoms like skin...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sleep Testing Services Market: Rising occurrences of sleep disorders to drive the market

The global sleep testing services market is expected to witness a significant growth in the market due to the rising occurrences of sleep disorders all around the world. People all around are adopting the sleep testing services and this is anticipated as a major factor to drive the growth of the market. Also known as polysomnography, sleep study is basically used to diagnose different types of sleep disorder conditions like periodic limb movement disorder, narcolepsy, unexplained chronic insomnia, and sleep apnea. Observation of the heart rate, brain waves, eye and leg movements, breathing and oxygen level in blood is also observed during the test. Sleep study is basically conducted in home care settings and clinics.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagents Market Trends, Share and Future Growth Analysis Report

Monoclonal antibodies assume a significant job in indicative prescription during tests to decide the centralization of explicit proteins in blood or pee. For example, high blood level of a prostate-explicit antigen, estimated by its connection with a monoclonal counter acting agent, gives an early cautioning to prostate malignancy. Antibodies to target biomarkers are generally utilized for identifying cancer-causing embryonic antigen. Based on these factors the global monoclonal antibody diagnostic reagents market is experiencing a robust growth from 2018 to 2028.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Advanced Manufacturing#Additive Manufacturing#3d Systems Inc#3d Systems#Cad#Eos#Electro Optical Systems#Llc#Stratasys Ltd#Ge Additive
biospace.com

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis Report

Lyophilization has been popularly employed by the pharmaceuticals industry in parenteral product development. The process has the potential to improve the shelf-life, increase the efficacy of formulations, especially complex injectables, and to make them easier to store and transport. Biopharmaceutical companies adopt lyophilization services for manufacturing sterile lyophilized bulk APIs and drug products. They are gaining popularity for complex biologics. The drive for the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market stems from the inclination and efforts by the industry world over to comply with good manufacturing practices (cGMP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe to drive the market

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Overview. As per the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), it has been projected that there will be more than 24 million cases of cancer by 2035 globally. These numbers do not include non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), there were more than a million cancer cases in the U.S. itself. Thus, due to the increasing incidence of cancer, several healthcare organizations are making efforts to produce cancer supportive care products. The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the global cancer supportive care products market. In addition, supportive care in cancer emphases on preventing and managing symptoms and side effects developed with cancer and its treatment. Some of the major side effects caused by cancer treatment are neutropenia, anemia, nausea, pain, and vomiting, and bone metastasis.
CANCER
biospace.com

Interleukin Inhibitors Market: Increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases to drive the market

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis. Asthma is a chronic and long-term inflammatory disease of the lungs characterized by bronchospasm and airway obstruction. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine. It affects about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population and can occur at any age. Eczema is a condition where patches of the skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. It affects 31.6% of people in the U.S. Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis, characterized by severe joint pain. Psoriasis is non-contagious, chronic skin condition characterized by thickened and scaling skin. Systematic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease characterized by atrophy of the skin, vasomotor disturbance, and fibrosis.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
biospace.com

At US$ 8 Bn in 2026, Animal Genetics Market Value will grow by US$ 2.7 Bn Since 2019

Lower Import Cost Positions Embryo to Remain Top Choice for Genetic Material, Sales to Grow by 6% CAGR through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest study offers comprehensive analysis of the animal genetics market. The report presents analysis of factors, covering drivers, restraints, and growth strategies adopted by leading market players, influencing growth through 2026. It is compiled to help companies navigate through unprecedented challenges and uncover hidden opportunities across various market segments in terms of product and region. [PMT1]
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis to drive the market

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Overview. Canine arthritis is a condition of pets that results in inflammation in joints and lead to a substantial increase in the inflammation due to lack of proper treatment. It commonly affects to the joints such as knee, elbow, shoulder, hip and spinal cord. There are various causes of canine arthritis in dogs such as accidental injuries, obesity, and failure in the bone development. Among all canine arthritis, the osteoarthritis is most common. One of the five adult dogs is suffering from osteoarthritis. This rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis is creating demand for its novel drugs. This is the key factor fuelling the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.
PETS
biospace.com

Ureteroscopy Market: Urolithiasis is a Rapidly Growing Segment of the Market

Ureteroscopy is a procedure in which a telescope-like device is inserted into the bladder and ureter of a person to diagnose and treat problems related to the urinary tract. The device enables the urologist to look into the ureter of the patient and find the stone and remove it from the body. This is an outpatient procedure, used with or without a stent inserted into the ureter.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Mobile Imaging Services Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The mobile imaging services market is estimated to observe extensive growth on the back of the rising incidence of chronic diseases. The rise in chronic diseases can be attributed to unhealthy eating habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, and sedentary lifestyle. Thus, all these factors bring considerable growth for the mobile imaging services market.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Medication Management System Market – Increasing medication error and pool of geriatric patients to drive the growth of the market worldwide

Global Medication Management System Market Analysis. The use of various IT-based services by drug stores or hospitals to deliver the appropriate dose to the right patient at the right time is referred to as a medication management system. Over-stocking, under-stocking, higher prescription costs, drug adversity, and dispensing mistake are all examples of situations where a medication management system is becoming increasingly important in pharmacies throughout the world. Owing to the number of complicated treatments rising in clinical practice, combined with the lengthening of prescriptions and the lack of organized decision-making for drug and dose selection, medication management systems play an essential role in data processing. Physicians and nurses have challenges in their fields, such as a huge patient population requiring continuous therapy, which can be alleviated with the use of a drug management system. The medication management system makes it simple to handle a large amount of data, including patient data, regulatory requirements, and product-related data.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market - Outbreak of the COVID-19 has Created Tremendous Opportunity for Vendors

The demand within the global nasal oxygen cannula market is growing at a sound pace in recent times. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders has created new opportunities for growth within the global nasal oxygen cannula market. The healthcare industry is leveraging new-age technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic ailments. In addition to this, the heavy investments made towards improving pulmonary care units is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Respiratory disorders can be an outcome several other morbidities. Therefore, there is humongous demand for nasal oxygen cannula across respiratory care units.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market Size to Develop Lucratively by 2027

Global Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market: Overview. The rarity of a disease often gets it peripheral importance from the medical circles. However, most countries have now resolved to address rare disorders relating to various body parts. The presence of a research-oriented medical fraternity has helped in gathering key insights related to rare diseases. Moreover, the need to have uniform standards for all sub-domains within medicine has opened new avenues for research. Therefore, it is legit to expected that the global orphan and rare dermatological diseases market would grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Skincare Devices Market – New product launch by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

Dermatology is the study of skin abnormalities and disorders, as well as their diagnosis and treatment. Eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, vitiligo, hives, seborrheic dermatitis, and other skin conditions are treated with skincare devices. Drivers:. Rising cases of skin disorders is expected to boost growth of the global skincare devices...
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Rise in Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market

Disposable medical supplies consist of medical apparatuses, devices, or consumables used once or for a brief time in medical application. These supplies are an essential component in hospitals, as they save staff time and reduce health care related costs. Disposables medical supplies include bandages & wraps, drug tests disposables, exam gowns, face masks, gloves, suction catheters, surgical sponges, hypodermic needles, syringes, and applicators.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Permanent Cements Reign as Top Pick for Dental Cements Market, Piping Growth at 5.1% CAGR through 2025

Advent of Novel Nanomaterial Technology to Push Dental Cements Sales by 1.3X through 2025. Fact.MR’s recent survey conducted on the dental cements market provides comprehensive insights into drivers and opportunities facilitating growth. It offers detailed analysis based on taxonomy including product, material, and end user. The report also uncovers the scope of dental cements market expansion in developed and developing markets through 2025.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Photo Rejuvenation Devices Market: Rise in awareness about cosmetic treatments to drive the market

Photo rejuvenation is another form of facial rejuvenation that utilizes broad wavelength light that is absorbed by brown and red pigments present under the skin. The photo rejuvenation process leads to the distribution of energy to both epidermal as well as deep layers of the skin but damages the epidermis. However, this is abated by the application of chilled crystals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medagadget.com

Medical Gas Analyzers Market – New gas delivery techniques and respiratory diseases by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

In hospital settings, medical gas analyzers are being used to monitor different gases utilized for various medical treatments. These include carbon dioxide, oxygen, medical air, and nitrogen dioxide. Medical gases provide therapeutic benefits because they can easily penetrate natural physiological boundaries. Different gases have numerous different therapeutic effects for various diseases. The inhalation, hydrogen water and injection of hydrogen-saturated saline may allow the administering of medical gases.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy