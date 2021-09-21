Celebrate MTV’s 40th Birthday At The GRAMMY Museum In Mississippi

Brace yourselves. We’ve got some news that will likely make you very aware of your age. MTV is 40. Yes. You read that right, 40! It’s not all bad news, though. In honor of the iconic network’s birthday, the GRAMMY Museum is hosting a special exhibit – complete with music videos. (Remember those?!) Sure to stir up some feelings of nostalgia, you’ll be shouting, “I want my MTV,” before you know it!

There are only a handful of GRAMMY Museums in the U.S., and one of them is right here in Mississippi - Cleveland, Mississippi to be exact.

Inside the museum, there are more than two dozen exhibits – one of the newest is MTV Turns Forty.

Celebrating the iconic music brand, the exhibit explores the history of MTV, which made its debut on August 1, 1981, with six simple words, “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.”

Through photos, interview footage, and music videos, the exhibit provides all sorts of info about MTV, including the fact that a Mississippi native helped create it!

The exhibit also features artifacts and memorabilia from legendary musicians, including Jon Bon Jovi, Run DMC, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and Michael Jackson.

MTV Turns Forty also spotlights MTV’s foray into television and other pivotal moments in programming history.

You can even take a piece of MTV home with you. The museum’s gift shop has all sorts of MTV merchandise.

The 28,000-square-foot museum is located on the campus of Delta State University.The first major exhibition to be curated by the GRAMMY Museum, it opened on May 13, 2021, and will remain at the museum until June 22, 2021.

Remember, MTV Turns Forty is at the museum now through June 22, 2021 . For more info, call the GRAMMY Museum at (662) 441-0100 . You can also visit the museum’s website or Facebook page .

