CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens' fourth-down dice roll typifies a more aggressive NFL

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGct9_0c2oHtZs00

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth all but exhorted John Harbaugh not to go for it on fourth-and-a-long-1 from his own 43.

The Ravens were leading the Chiefs 36-35 and the Sunday Night Football crew figured it foolhardy to risk giving Patrick Mahomes the ball on the wrong side of the 50 and a minute to go.

But this is 2021, when conventional football wisdom has given way to a healthy heaping of analytics flavored with a dollop of hunch.

The revenge of the nerds, if you will.

No longer are notoriously risk-averse coaches viewing the 4 on the sideline down marker as a green light to automatically send out the punting team.

Just last week, NFL teams went for fourth-down conversions a whopping 52 times, the highest single-week total in league history. Twenty-five of those were successful.

So, “don’t discount the possibility that you go for this,” Collinsworth suggested.

“No, you don’t,” retorted Michaels.

“It’s going to be one hell of a call, though.”

It certainly was.

While the seasoned broadcast duo was debating the matter, the camera caught Harbaugh hollering to get Lamar Jackson's attention.

Finally, he ripped off his headset and stepped onto the field.

You could read his lips: “Lamar, do you want to go for this?”

Of course he did.

Collinsworth and Michaels still weren't convinced.

“And Lamar Jackson is going back on the field and they are going for it,” Collinsworth said incredulously. “Or at least the hard count.”

“Right,” Michaels said. “At least line up.”

“But they have been picking up a yard at will all night long,” Collinsworth interjected on a night the Ravens had already run for 250 yards and three touchdowns. “You've got this monster offensive line. You've got an extra offensive lineman in there.”

“You just have to make sure you don't jump” offside, Michaels said, still sounding unconvinced.

Jackson wasn't trying to draw the Chiefs offside. He was trying to get the first down, and he took the shotgun snap 5 yards deep and sliced up the middle behind four big bodies for a 2-yard gain.

“And Jackson will GET THE FIRST DOWN! " Michaels screamed as Harbaugh was hugged on the sideline. “And in effect end the game.”

“The guts of a sailor!” Collinsworth said. “He made the toughest call a head coach has to make and look at him. He knows it. That decision just won the football game. They kick that thing back to Patrick Mahomes, who knows what happens? Four offensive linemen on the left side of the center. And Lamar Jackson with the game on the line says nobody's touching it but me.”

One kneel-down and the comeback from 11 points down in the fourth quarter was complete, thanks to two incredible plays, the go-ahead touchdown by a cartwheeling Jackson and linebacker Odafe Oweh's forced fumble and recovery with 1:13 remaining that handed the sure-handed Clyde Edwards-Helaire his first career fumble.

Jackson handed Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories, sending the Chiefs into third place in the AFC West behind Denver and Las Vegas, both 2-0.

“What a game,” Michaels said. “One of the rare times the Ravens were a home underdog. And a crazy game ends the way it does with a fumble and then a fourth-down conversion. A beauty tonight.”

“Are announcers allowed to clap?” asked Collinsworth. “I would like to clap for that game. That was something else.”

In Week 2, there were 35 conversion attempts on fourth down, with 13 of them successful.

The 44% success rate should entice even more fourth-down gambles.

Of the 32 games in the books, only three have featured zero fourth-down tries — the Cowboys-Buccaneers and Dolphins-Patriots games in opening weekend and the Texans-Browns game in Week 2.

While none has been as pivotal as the Ravens' game-sealing dare, the Denver Broncos have converted all five of theirs through two games, including three in a Week 1 win over the Giants.

Teams are more aggressive than they used to be, as evidenced by the 87 fourth-down conversion attempts so far.

“We’ve looked at it hard over the years. Everybody remembers the ones that worked,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said last week.

The ones that didn't tend to stick in the minds of coaches.

“The greatest example I can give you is the Ravens two years ago were 14-2 in the regular season and they lost their playoff game,” Fangio said. "They had a hell of a team. They were going for it on fourth down more than anybody. They have a quarterback that allows them to do more things, but in two of the three losses they had, going for it on fourth down, got stopped several times and it was a major factor in two of their losses, including the playoffs.

"It’s nice when it works and everybody loves it, but there is another side of that story sometimes.”

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game. In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
USA Today

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could tie another NFL record with win in Week 3 vs. Lions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making his 40th-career NFL start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Over the course of his four-year professional career, Jackson has become one of the most accomplished young quarterback of his time. Over his first 39 starts at the NFL level, Jackson has accumulated...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Al Michaels
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are slight underdogs in Week 4 game vs. undefeated Broncos

The Ravens are slight underdogs against the host Denver Broncos ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (2-1) opened as narrow favorites last week, but after they escaped Detroit with a last-second win over the Lions, and the Broncos cruised to a 3-0 start, Denver has emerged as a 1½-point favorite. In double-digit wins over the New York Giants, ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens Injury News

In a season that was filled with injuries before it even began, the Baltimore Ravens got yet another big one today. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out with an injury. NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Thursday that Stanley is out this week and “possibly longer” as he undergoes medical testing. Stanley has been battling an ankle injury but played the entirety of Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chiefs#Afc West#The Cowboys Buccaneers#Dolphins Patriots#Texans#The Denver Broncos#Giants#Ap
247Sports

Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh asks Lamar Jackson if he wants to go for fourth-down conversion vs. Chiefs

John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson had quite a moment in the Baltimore Ravens’ 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After Odafe Oweh forced a fumble to give the Ravens the ball back with 1:20 remaining at their own 34-yard line, the Ravens faced a 4th-and-1 at their own 43-yard line following Jackson competing a six-yard pass to Sammy Watklins. The Chiefs stopped the clock three times with their three timeouts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

‘Lamar! Do you want to go for this?’ Inside the Ravens’ game-sealing fourth-down conversion in win over Chiefs

With the game on the line Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a big decision to make. Facing fourth-and-1 on the Ravens’ own 43-yard line with a 36-35 over the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, Harbaugh had two options: punt the ball back to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes with just over a minute to go and trust his defense to make a stop, ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Week 2 NFL odds, picks: Chiefs outclass Ravens again and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

Well, we are off to a strong start. The early weeks of the season can be very difficult to handicap and we are sticking with a pretty conservative approach for Week 2. Last week I loved the Eagles to win big outright and that game was essentially over at the half and the 49ers destroyed Detroit for three quarters before allowing that to get dangerously close to a back-door cover for Lions betters. But where we had the line on Friday it still worked.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens Win After Chiefs Fumble and Gutsy Fourth-Down Conversion

The game seemed to be all but over with the Chiefs within field goal range and down only one point to the Ravens with a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter. All the Chiefs had to do was run out the clock to set up a last-minute field goal to end the game.
NFL
ESPN

What changed on fourth down? Why the NFL is headed for a golden era of analytically driven four-down offense

Social media lit up on Sunday night in the moments after the Baltimore Ravens converted a fourth-down run to seal an exhilarating 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Amid the flurry of "WOWs," shock emojis and celebratory GIFs was a tweet from Michael Lopez, the NFL's director of football data and analytics. After watching Ravens coach John Harbaugh make a difficult decision from his team's own 43-yard line, sending quarterback Lamar Jackson up the middle for two yards, Lopez posted the headshot of a man that only his followers and a handful of other devotees to football analytics would recognize.
NFL
theScore

Why NFL teams are making smarter fourth-down decisions

Lamar Jackson completed a quick pass across the middle to Sammy Watkins, who was tackled 1 yard short of a first down. That left the Baltimore Ravens facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 43-yard line. They led the Kansas City Chiefs, who had just used their last timeout, by one point. There was still 1:05 to play.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

405K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy