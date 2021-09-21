CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

'Excited delirium' denounced long before controversial Antioch in-custody death

By Evan Sernoffsky
KTVU FOX 2
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTIOCH - For decades medical examiners around the nation have relied on a controversial explanation when people die in police custody: Excited delirium. And when a forensic pathologist in Contra Costa County last month ruled the death of Angelo Quino was the result of excited delirium – it intensified a debated about the validity of a medical diagnosis that is increasingly being rejected by top medical professionals and organizations.

