Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel has “an incredible future” ahead of him according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta The 23-year-old centre-half made another outstanding contribution as Arsenal secured back-to-back Premier League wins in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Burnley thanks to Martin Odegaard’s fine first-half free-kick.Gabriel has helped Arteta’s side keep successive clean sheets in his first two appearances of the season after missing their opening three defeats due to a knee injury.Arteta said: “We didn’t have him, so we don’t know how much we missed him, but we know he’s a player with an incredible future and is already giving us...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO