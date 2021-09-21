CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person taken to hospital following weekend fire

By Noah Crenshaw
dailyjournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was hospitalized after a house fire Friday in White River Township. White River Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Mount Pleasant Street, near County Line Road and State Road 37, on a report of a fire at a single-family home.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

