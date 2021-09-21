Person taken to hospital following weekend fire

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital during the battle against a fire that damaged two houses in Vacaville late Friday morning. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Vacaville Fire Department) The scene was along 1900 block of Marshall Road. Crews arrived a little after 11 a.m. and found a heavy fire coming from the garage of one home. Flames were also starting to spread to the home next door, firefighters say. Crews went to work quickly and were able to get the flames under control within an hour, but not before one home was heavily damaged. The second home involved also sustained moderate damage, officials say. One firefighter suffered a medical emergency during the battle and had to be taken to the hospital, the department says. A second firefighter also suffered a minor eye injury and had to be transported as well. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO