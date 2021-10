President Joe Biden was headed to Congress on Friday to energize Democrats negotiating for a second day on getting his domestic spending agenda off the ground -- or risk crippling political failure. "The president will travel to the Hill to speak with members of the House Democratic Caucus this afternoon," the White House said. The unusual presidential visit to Capitol Hill follows weeks of trips by party leaders in the other direction to the White House as Biden tries to get two ambitious spending plans passed into law. One would funnel $1.2 trillion into repairing infrastructure and the other would allocate even more for education, childcare, and promoting clean energy -- a spending spree that Biden says would restore America's battered middle class.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO