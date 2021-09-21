Briefs 09-21-2021

These year-round preschool classes develop and promote social skills, listening comprehension, and foundations of early literacy through letters, vocabulary, numbers, and sequencing. Classes are designed to encourage children’s love of reading via story, song, crafts, games, and sensory experiences. A registration form must be filled out for each child attending. Classes are in-person and of limited attendance. Parents/guardians may register their child(ren) for 5 of our Read and Learn classes (children may be put on a wait list for the other classes). Class themes are listed below.