Connext released its NXTP protocol, a trustless, low cost, and easily extensible base protocol to enable communication between EVM-compatible chains and L2 systems. The scalability limitations of Ethereum have spurred the migration of DeFi, NFTs, and other popular use cases to “off-chain” scalability options. Users are interacting with an increasingly heterogeneous mix of Ethereum L2s, side chains and EVM-compatible Layer Ones (L1s) and have a growing need to reliably and trustlessly communicate between all the different systems.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO