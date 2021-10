The Kansas City Royals broke the spell the Cleveland Indians placed on them back in April, and the face of the franchise threw in a dash of baseball history for good measure. Salvador Perez’s history-making 46th home run of the season just added the icing on the cake as the Royals snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Indians with a 7-2 win Monday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO