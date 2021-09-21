77% of execs concerned about security tools gaps in their company
77% of Americans believe their company has gaps in its current security tools, according to Lynx Software survey findings. 500 Americans in managerial and executive roles were surveyed to find out their opinions on the security of their companies and industry as a whole. The results found that 89% are concerned about external security threats to their company, and nearly the same amount, 86%, are concerned about threats from inside.www.helpnetsecurity.com
