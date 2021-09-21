OXNARD, Calif. - Police arrested a suspected shooter in Bakersfield on Monday after an Oxnard shooting left one man in critical condition.

Around 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 28, officers responded to the 1300 block of Redwood Street after receiving reports that a shooting had just occurred.

When they arrived, police said they found a 29-year-old Oxnard man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators then responded from the police department's Special Operations Division and determined that the shooting had occurred near the intersection of Poplar Street and M Street.

Investigators said the suspected shooter had been in a vehicle and confronted the victim, yelled out the name of a local criminal street gang, then fired several shots at the man, one of which struck him.

The shooter then fled the scene in his vehicle.

During their investigation, officers identified the suspected shooter as a 31-year-old Bakersfield man who has ties to the Oxnard area.

On Monday, Sept. 20, around 4 a.m., investigators located the suspected shooter in the City of Bakersfield and notified Bakersfield Police who contacted the man and arrested him without incident. A search warrant was then served at the man's home.

At this time, the Bakersfield man faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and for violation of the Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act (gang enhancement). He was booked into the Ventura County Jail.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jason Radcliffe at 805-385-7796 or jason.radcliffe@oxnardpd.org.

The post Bakersfield man arrested in connection with Oxnard shooting that left one critically wounded appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .