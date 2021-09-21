Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct a Zoning Board of Adjustment special meeting on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:00 PM. Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

