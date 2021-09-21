The ‘Multiple five-touchdown games’ quiz

The New Orleans Saints got five touchdown passes from QB Jameis Winston in week 1, leading some to wonder whether or not the former No. 1 overall pick had finally figured things out. The good vibes lasted just one week though as “Bad Jameis” returned against Carolina, with Winston going 11-for-22 with zero touchdowns and two picks while also taking four sacks. Replacing the consistent and hyper-efficient Brees in the Big Easy was never going to be easy, but with Winston (and occasionally Taysom Hill) under center, the Saints faithful should expect a roller-coaster ride this season.