414 Water Street , #2108

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about city living, we cannot miss this building! Minutes away from Inner Harbor! This 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom gorgeous unit can be a home for anyone who enjoys the city views ! Amazing swimming pool and spacious gym equipped with the latest machines! Need an office space and don't want to work from home- the business rooms are available for you 24/7! New wooden floors in the living room/dining room area, new carpet all over! Come and see this beauty and call it home! Parking is available for additional fee.

whdh.com

‘Commuter’s dream’: Tiny studio home in Newton being sold for $449K

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The price tag of a tiny studio home in Newton that hit the market Wednesday will almost certainly leave house hunters baffled. The single-family home is located at 1295 Boylston Street. It features a completely open living space and an array of updated amenities. The 251-square-foot...
NEWTON, MA
8349 Meadowood Drive

Entertain friends and loved ones in the spacious lower level or host dinners in the chef inspired kitchen. Our brand new 2 car garage townhomes in Shipley Homestead gives you the best of both worlds - offering low maintenance living but with all the space and luxury of a single family home! This location allows for easy commuting with quick access to I-95, 295, & I-97, and shopping and dining nearby is plentiful with Arundel Village & Arundel Mills Mall less than 3 miles away. Adding to the list of perks is the close proximity you will have to Fort Meade which is just 3 miles away - perfect for those working on base. Traveling by air comes easy with Baltimore Washington International Airport less than 9 miles away. To top it all off, the Washington D.C. border is just 20 miles away! Photos are of a similar home. Model now open! We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

‘A Truly Unique Home’: 251-Square Foot Newton House Listed For $449,900

NEWTON (CBS) – For less than $450,000, you could own a home in a sought-after Newton neighborhood. But there’s a catch. The house on Boylston Street in Newton Highlands is on the market for $449,900. The home, which is now listed on several real estate websites, is only 251 square feet. A 251-square foot Newton home. (WBZ-TV) It has one bedroom and one bathroom and sits on a 0.06 acre lot. “Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!” the listing agent says in a description of the house. Earlier this week, a burned out Melrose home was listed “as-is” for $399,000.
NEWTON, MA
6004 Ticonderoga Court

HANDYMAN SPECIAL PRICED TO SELL! THIS BRICK FRONT 4 BED/3.5 BATH PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, BUT IS LOADED WITH POTENTIAL AND HAS RECENT UPDATES TO HVAC, WATER HEATER AND ROOF. JUST A 2 MIN WALK TO BURKE VRE! THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN DINING ROOM AND LIVING AREA THE WIDTH OF THE HOME. UPSTAIRS YOU'LL FIND 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, AND THE WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL HAS A FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATH, STORAGE AND BEDROOM. THE BACKYARD IS FULLY FENCED AND THERE ARE 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES RIGHT OUT FRONT. NOTE: THE VERY DATED CARPET HAS BEEN REMOVED THROUGHOUT THE HOME. CASH OR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING PLEASE. PLEASE USE "CONTINGENCIES AND CLAUSES" FORM FOR "AS-IS" PROPERTY SALE.
3702 Shannons Green Way

LOCATION ,LOCATION, LOCATION Fantastic End Unit Townhouse with Brick Front within Mt Vernon neighborhood. Close to everything ( Ft Belvoir Military Base, District Of Columbia, Pentagon, All Shopping Mall within D C Metro Area And all the Airports) . 3 Finished Levels with attached 1 Garage. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Huge Country Kitchen . NEEDS TLC. SEND YOUR BEST OFFER . AS IS CONDITION . IS A SHORT SALE LISTING.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
517 Rhode Island Avenue NW

Assignment Sale. Offers Due 10/4/2021 by 6 PM. Preferred Cash and quick settlement as it's all approved by the court now. See attached Assignment contract. For any more questions text showing contact !!! Vacant and Property needs Cleaning and Work !!!!. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Select. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
601 Winton

Welcome to 601 Winton Avenue! ORIGINAL OWNER! This adorable home features: Brick Front * New Architectural Roof installed Spring of 2021 * New HVAC in 2018 * Updated Windows * Hardwood under Carpet in Upper Level Family Room and 2nd Bedroom * Finished Lower Level with full Bath * Covered Patio is Great for Entertaining * Detached Garage offers HUGE Upper and Lower Unfinished Levels (possibility to finish this space and have income producing revenue) * Both Side Driveway and Street Parking * Gorgeous corner lot with Zoysia Grass * Fenced Rear Yard * Close to Northrup Grumman, Shopping, Major Highways *
511 Sheridan Street NW

Welcome to this bright, three bedroom, two bath brick semi-detached home located in the Brightwood subdivision of NW DC. The landscaped front yard with front porch overlooking a beautiful and lovingly cared for garden welcomes you to this charming home. The home features hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the main level and pine floors upstairs. Enter to the modern open floor plan with living area, dining area, kitchen with kitchen island, ample cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and access to a rear deck. The deck overlooks a landscaped fully fenced rear yard - perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is a garden oasis and refuge featuring perennials, native plantings and four trees including a fruiting pomegranate tree. It is a pollinator+GGs delight! The backyard and side yard has a flagstone and river stone pathway and planting beds perfect for flowers, vegetables, herbs and spices.Upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with a ceiling fan, two double closets and a picture window. The upstairs hall features a full bath with a bath tub and a floating sink. Down the hall are two light filled additional bedrooms one with a ceiling fan. The stairway to the lower level features additional pantry space conveniently located right off the kitchen. The lower level has an open family room with ceramic tile floors, a double closet for storage, a full bath and a utility/laundry room with additional storage. Great location +GG walking distance to the Takoma Metro station and surrounding dining and shopping, parks and Walmart. Home warranty conveys if written into offer.
REAL ESTATE
2022 Tunlaw Road NW

Charming Glover Park townhouse with 2 bedrooms (plus den), 1.5 bathrooms, rear deck, fenced-in yard/garden and private front and rear entrances to the lower level.The main level features light-filled living and dinings rooms, an updated kitchen, skylights and a fabulous vaulted-ceiling family room addition with access to the sunny rear deck and fenced-in backyard. Upper level with two large bedrooms and a hall bathroom. The lower level includes a large rec room/den, laundry room and powder room. The lower level has both interior access and private front and rear entrances. The property is in very good condition but is sold strictly "as-is" as part of an estate. Seller requests Paragon Title.
45434 Gable Square

Close to everything!!! Shops, restaurants and commuter options. Get to 66, 28, 7 or 50 in minutes. Close to Ashburn Metro stop. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 half bath with large deck. New upgrades galore: flooring, stainless steel appliances, countertops, paint, roof, skylight, HVAC, hot water heater. Truly move in ready.
ASHBURN, VA
28465 Pinehurst Circle

Beautiful interior unit at the Easton Club offering three bedrooms, two and a half baths, open dining/family room, kitchen with center island, and second-floor owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Nice composite deck overlooking the woods. New 09/2021: Flooring throughout, composite deck, refrigerator, and microwave. Freshly painted and move-in ready! Community pool and tennis courts. Great location only minutes to Easton and Oxford. Professional photos coming soon.
13541 Tackhouse Court

Beautiful Island Kitchen with Hardwood Floors and Oak Cabinets, Large Eat-in Dining Area, Spacious Living and Dining Area with Box/Bay Window, 3 Upper Level Bedrooms Including Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Luxury/Soaking Tub, Shower and Dual Vanity. Lower Level Features Great Size Rec/Family Room with Newly Installed Vinyl Flooring, Gas Fireplace, Plus 4th Bedroom and Full Bath. New Roof Installed in 2017 and Freshly Painted Throughout! Excellent Location, Near Shopping, Walk to Commuter Bus Stop.
REAL ESTATE
2125 Harman Avenue

Welcome to 2125 Harman Avenue, an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a rear covered deck that overlooks the park. Property boasts fresh paint, new carpet in the finished basement, and a front porch with fenced in front yard. This home is PERFECT for the first time home buyer & investor in this upcoming community! Schedule a time to view it today before it is gone tomorrow!
5641 Rapid Run Ct

Welcome to this beautifully appointed 3-level, walk-out townhome in Lakepointe. This home has a gorgeous, brand new kitchen (2021) with quartz counters, new 42-inch white cabinets, backsplash, and stainless-steel appliance suite. The brand new flooring runs throughout the main level, from the sunlit foyer and eat-in kitchen with a bay window through the open concept dining room and living room that sits on the back of the home. The recessed lighting (2021) through the main level brings a focus to the freshly painted home and crown molding. All of the bathrooms+-+G+Gtwo full and two half baths+-+G+Greceived an update as well. The upper level has new carpeting (2021) and the three bedrooms with the two full bathrooms+-+G+Gone in the primary bedroom and the other a hall bath. The lower level also features new flooring (2021) in the family room with a wood-burning fireplace and a half bath. The home is situated close to a lot of the community amenities such as the tennis courts and the pool. And the home is close to great commuting options: bus stops are less than a mile away, and just a few miles from the Burke VRE station. Across the road is Lake Royal. Zoned for top FCPS: Lake Braddock, Kings Glen, and Kings Park.
BURKE, VA
6221 Northwood Drive

STUNNING & MUST SEE--METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED HOME--THE COVERED FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU and THE GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS (THROUGHOUT) SETS THE THE TONE FOR THIS WONDERFUL HOME--FABULOUS KITCHEN WITH UPDATED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE and WALKOUT TO THE OVERSIZED DECK--RECESSED LIGHTNING TOP TO BOTTOM. BAY WINDOW IN THE DINING ROOM EXPANDS THE ROOM WITH INTERIOR LIGHT, UPDATED BATHS, NEW ROOF, NEWER HVAC AND HOT WATER HEATER and the FINISHED LOWER LEVELS ADDS MORE LIVING SPACE that's ACCENTED WITH BEAUTIFUL BLOCK GLASS--WORK ROOM, NEWER WASHER/DRYER AND EXIT OUT TO A FLAT-LARGE REAR YARD THAT'S PERFECT FOR COOKOUTS WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS--EXTENDED DRIVEWAY FOR UP TO 3 CARS, WALKING DISTANCE TO MTA, CONVENIENT SHOPPING and EASY ACCESS OUT TO ALL MAJOR ROUTES-- NO HOA--TURN KEY AT ITS AFFORDABLE FINEST WILL NOT LAST!
REAL ESTATE
3101 Vulcan

3 BR END OF GROUP ROWHOME W/ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH & COVERED REAR DECK*GREAT CORNER LOT PARTIALLY FENCED W/A PARKING PAD AND LARGE SHED AND PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT*CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
1943 W Lafayette Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/11/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/13/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in West Baltimore+GGs Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood.BLOCKS to Bon Secours Hospital / Grace Medical Center & the numerous attractions of Westside Shopping Center.Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route 144 (Frederick Ave.)Property is Owner Occupied, but will be delivered vacant at time of settlement.
2843 Bookert Drive

TURNKEY RENTAL PROPERTYTwo story brick town-home, 2BR/1BA, living room, dining room & kitchen. Forced air gas furnace, water heater, storage located in basement. Current tenant pays $800/month on a month-to-month lease. Property has lead certificate registration. Located in south Baltimore with access to I-95, Hospitals, Bus routes and Baltimore sports stadiums. To be offered by public auction October 23 at 1:30 PM. List price is suggested opening bid.
BALTIMORE, MD
5473 Golf Dr

To be built with Mountain Views! The desirable Old Trail Towns are back! This Town comes with 4 Finished Floors, an Elevator servicing all 4 Floors, a Mountain Facing Rooftop Veranda and a rear facing Screened Porch. Our oversized townhome is designed to capture breathtaking views while incorporating thoughtful, included features and spacious living spaces throughout. Starting with a 2-Car Garage and finished basement on the lower level, you can head to the open 2nd Level for entertaining in your Kitchen, Great Room, Dining Room & Screen Porch (plus a half bath!). The 3rd Level is home to the private Owner's Suite & Bath, secondary bedrooms (2) and full bath. The 4th Level comes with a finished Rec Room, bath & show-stopping Veranda. Located in amenity-filled Old Trail, you can enjoy all that this neighborhood & Crozet have to offer! Finally, you get to work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select interior finishes!,Granite Counter.
REAL ESTATE

