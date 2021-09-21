414 Water Street , #2108

Welcome to this bright, three bedroom, two bath brick semi-detached home located in the Brightwood subdivision of NW DC. The landscaped front yard with front porch overlooking a beautiful and lovingly cared for garden welcomes you to this charming home. The home features hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the main level and pine floors upstairs. Enter to the modern open floor plan with living area, dining area, kitchen with kitchen island, ample cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and access to a rear deck. The deck overlooks a landscaped fully fenced rear yard - perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is a garden oasis and refuge featuring perennials, native plantings and four trees including a fruiting pomegranate tree. It is a pollinator+GGs delight! The backyard and side yard has a flagstone and river stone pathway and planting beds perfect for flowers, vegetables, herbs and spices.Upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with a ceiling fan, two double closets and a picture window. The upstairs hall features a full bath with a bath tub and a floating sink. Down the hall are two light filled additional bedrooms one with a ceiling fan. The stairway to the lower level features additional pantry space conveniently located right off the kitchen. The lower level has an open family room with ceramic tile floors, a double closet for storage, a full bath and a utility/laundry room with additional storage. Great location +GG walking distance to the Takoma Metro station and surrounding dining and shopping, parks and Walmart. Home warranty conveys if written into offer.
