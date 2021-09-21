CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7100 Delegate Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust released! November delivery on this brand new end unit townhome built by DR Horton, America's Builder! Located in the sought after Westview South community, enjoy easy access to major commuter routes, Downtown Frederick, Ballenger Creek Walking Trail and the Westview Promenade. This smartly designed 2,135 sq ft townhome has an open floorplan with 3 beds/2.5 baths, 3 finished floors and a 2 car rear load garage! In the kitchen find stunning white cabinetry with large island and stainless appliances. Enjoy coffee or tea on the included deck in the rear, and bright natural light throughout. NO CITY TAXES! Low HOA dues include access to many amenities including a clubhouse with 24 hr fitness room, yoga room, game room and demonstration kitchen, pool, and 2 tot lots. Closing cost help available through builder, smart home system included at no cost. Escalating prices create equity for you! Call us today to schedule your tour of this beautiful new home.*Photos not of actual home*

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8349 Meadowood Drive

Entertain friends and loved ones in the spacious lower level or host dinners in the chef inspired kitchen. Our brand new 2 car garage townhomes in Shipley Homestead gives you the best of both worlds - offering low maintenance living but with all the space and luxury of a single family home! This location allows for easy commuting with quick access to I-95, 295, & I-97, and shopping and dining nearby is plentiful with Arundel Village & Arundel Mills Mall less than 3 miles away. Adding to the list of perks is the close proximity you will have to Fort Meade which is just 3 miles away - perfect for those working on base. Traveling by air comes easy with Baltimore Washington International Airport less than 9 miles away. To top it all off, the Washington D.C. border is just 20 miles away! Photos are of a similar home. Model now open! We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6221 Northwood Drive

STUNNING & MUST SEE--METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED HOME--THE COVERED FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU and THE GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS (THROUGHOUT) SETS THE THE TONE FOR THIS WONDERFUL HOME--FABULOUS KITCHEN WITH UPDATED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE and WALKOUT TO THE OVERSIZED DECK--RECESSED LIGHTNING TOP TO BOTTOM. BAY WINDOW IN THE DINING ROOM EXPANDS THE ROOM WITH INTERIOR LIGHT, UPDATED BATHS, NEW ROOF, NEWER HVAC AND HOT WATER HEATER and the FINISHED LOWER LEVELS ADDS MORE LIVING SPACE that's ACCENTED WITH BEAUTIFUL BLOCK GLASS--WORK ROOM, NEWER WASHER/DRYER AND EXIT OUT TO A FLAT-LARGE REAR YARD THAT'S PERFECT FOR COOKOUTS WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS--EXTENDED DRIVEWAY FOR UP TO 3 CARS, WALKING DISTANCE TO MTA, CONVENIENT SHOPPING and EASY ACCESS OUT TO ALL MAJOR ROUTES-- NO HOA--TURN KEY AT ITS AFFORDABLE FINEST WILL NOT LAST!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5641 Rapid Run Ct

Welcome to this beautifully appointed 3-level, walk-out townhome in Lakepointe. This home has a gorgeous, brand new kitchen (2021) with quartz counters, new 42-inch white cabinets, backsplash, and stainless-steel appliance suite. The brand new flooring runs throughout the main level, from the sunlit foyer and eat-in kitchen with a bay window through the open concept dining room and living room that sits on the back of the home. The recessed lighting (2021) through the main level brings a focus to the freshly painted home and crown molding. All of the bathrooms+-+G+Gtwo full and two half baths+-+G+Greceived an update as well. The upper level has new carpeting (2021) and the three bedrooms with the two full bathrooms+-+G+Gone in the primary bedroom and the other a hall bath. The lower level also features new flooring (2021) in the family room with a wood-burning fireplace and a half bath. The home is situated close to a lot of the community amenities such as the tennis courts and the pool. And the home is close to great commuting options: bus stops are less than a mile away, and just a few miles from the Burke VRE station. Across the road is Lake Royal. Zoned for top FCPS: Lake Braddock, Kings Glen, and Kings Park.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6004 Ticonderoga Court

HANDYMAN SPECIAL PRICED TO SELL! THIS BRICK FRONT 4 BED/3.5 BATH PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, BUT IS LOADED WITH POTENTIAL AND HAS RECENT UPDATES TO HVAC, WATER HEATER AND ROOF. JUST A 2 MIN WALK TO BURKE VRE! THE MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN DINING ROOM AND LIVING AREA THE WIDTH OF THE HOME. UPSTAIRS YOU'LL FIND 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, AND THE WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL HAS A FAMILY ROOM, FULL BATH, STORAGE AND BEDROOM. THE BACKYARD IS FULLY FENCED AND THERE ARE 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES RIGHT OUT FRONT. NOTE: THE VERY DATED CARPET HAS BEEN REMOVED THROUGHOUT THE HOME. CASH OR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING PLEASE. PLEASE USE "CONTINGENCIES AND CLAUSES" FORM FOR "AS-IS" PROPERTY SALE.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2843 Bookert Drive

TURNKEY RENTAL PROPERTYTwo story brick town-home, 2BR/1BA, living room, dining room & kitchen. Forced air gas furnace, water heater, storage located in basement. Current tenant pays $800/month on a month-to-month lease. Property has lead certificate registration. Located in south Baltimore with access to I-95, Hospitals, Bus routes and Baltimore sports stadiums. To be offered by public auction October 23 at 1:30 PM. List price is suggested opening bid.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3702 Shannons Green Way

LOCATION ,LOCATION, LOCATION Fantastic End Unit Townhouse with Brick Front within Mt Vernon neighborhood. Close to everything ( Ft Belvoir Military Base, District Of Columbia, Pentagon, All Shopping Mall within D C Metro Area And all the Airports) . 3 Finished Levels with attached 1 Garage. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Huge Country Kitchen . NEEDS TLC. SEND YOUR BEST OFFER . AS IS CONDITION . IS A SHORT SALE LISTING.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5473 Golf Dr

To be built with Mountain Views! The desirable Old Trail Towns are back! This Town comes with 4 Finished Floors, an Elevator servicing all 4 Floors, a Mountain Facing Rooftop Veranda and a rear facing Screened Porch. Our oversized townhome is designed to capture breathtaking views while incorporating thoughtful, included features and spacious living spaces throughout. Starting with a 2-Car Garage and finished basement on the lower level, you can head to the open 2nd Level for entertaining in your Kitchen, Great Room, Dining Room & Screen Porch (plus a half bath!). The 3rd Level is home to the private Owner's Suite & Bath, secondary bedrooms (2) and full bath. The 4th Level comes with a finished Rec Room, bath & show-stopping Veranda. Located in amenity-filled Old Trail, you can enjoy all that this neighborhood & Crozet have to offer! Finally, you get to work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to hand-select interior finishes!,Granite Counter.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

601 Winton

Welcome to 601 Winton Avenue! ORIGINAL OWNER! This adorable home features: Brick Front * New Architectural Roof installed Spring of 2021 * New HVAC in 2018 * Updated Windows * Hardwood under Carpet in Upper Level Family Room and 2nd Bedroom * Finished Lower Level with full Bath * Covered Patio is Great for Entertaining * Detached Garage offers HUGE Upper and Lower Unfinished Levels (possibility to finish this space and have income producing revenue) * Both Side Driveway and Street Parking * Gorgeous corner lot with Zoysia Grass * Fenced Rear Yard * Close to Northrup Grumman, Shopping, Major Highways *
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8524 Pine Springs Drive

Phenomenal 4BR 4.5 BA townhome with over 4600 SqFt for living and entertaining! Over$20,000 of upgrades to enhance this home+GGs already incredible open floor plan. Solar panelsinstalled in 2019 to make this a more energy-efficient home in both summer and winter to easethe strain on your pocketbook. New kitchen appliances added to support your entertaininglifestyle or culinary cravings. Renovated bathroom in 2019, new lightingfixtures throughout, and fans added to all bedrooms and all floors. New hypoallergenic carpetadded to the basement and loft areas. Custom stenciling throughout presents a casual yetelegant vibe. Enjoy the many options this home has to offer. Start your day with a workout inyour basement home gym followed by a rinse off in your spa like master bath shower. Yourwell-appointed gourmet kitchen awaits you to serve up a light breakfast along with yourfavorite cup of espresso served from your craft style coffee bar. The coffee bar can function forboth your morning wake up needs, as well as your evening entertainment delights as it containstwo cooling stations one for water, beverages and accompaniments and the other to store youreclectic wine collection. After breakfast work out of home office in the light and airy loft whereyou can then unwind after a full day by enjoying an evening under the stars either on yourfenced in patio or upstairs on your ample loft deck. There are endless possibilities with this home! If you need more entertaining or recreation options outside of the home, then take a short walk to thecommunity clubhouse that features a gathering room and fitness center or plan a pool party bythe community+GGs expansive pool. There are two fun-filled and adventure awaits playgrounds. Oh and last but not least don+GGt worry about maintaining your lawn your HOAhas this covered. Easy commute to major cities and conveniently located close to majortransportation routes. What more do you need, your place to call home awaits you now, seeyou soon!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Egypt Farms Road

You will love this stunning brick front 4 bedroom Carriage Home at the Pointe! Uniquely built with all bedrooms on the upper level expanding the main floor to include an additional separate living and dining space which lead to the open concept floor plan. Family room with gas fireplace is located directly off the bright kitchen with recently updated stainless appliances. The main level also features hardwood flooring, an additional office/den, separately laundry room with brand new washer/dryer, and half bath. The primary bedroom hosts an oversized walk-in closet and adjoining primary bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and water closet. Three additional nicely sized bedrooms and full bath complete the upper level. Fully finished lower rec space boasts a second gas fireplace adding even more livable square footage to this incredible home with access to the 2 car garage and additional full bathroom! Freshly painted top to bottom and a maintenance free deck to enjoy on these upcoming fall nights! Close to all major commuter routes, shopping and loads of community amenities! This is the one you have been looking for! Tour today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28465 Pinehurst Circle

Beautiful interior unit at the Easton Club offering three bedrooms, two and a half baths, open dining/family room, kitchen with center island, and second-floor owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Nice composite deck overlooking the woods. New 09/2021: Flooring throughout, composite deck, refrigerator, and microwave. Freshly painted and move-in ready! Community pool and tennis courts. Great location only minutes to Easton and Oxford. Professional photos coming soon.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45434 Gable Square

Close to everything!!! Shops, restaurants and commuter options. Get to 66, 28, 7 or 50 in minutes. Close to Ashburn Metro stop. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 half bath with large deck. New upgrades galore: flooring, stainless steel appliances, countertops, paint, roof, skylight, HVAC, hot water heater. Truly move in ready.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2125 Harman Avenue

Welcome to 2125 Harman Avenue, an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a rear covered deck that overlooks the park. Property boasts fresh paint, new carpet in the finished basement, and a front porch with fenced in front yard. This home is PERFECT for the first time home buyer & investor in this upcoming community! Schedule a time to view it today before it is gone tomorrow!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Bonsal Street

GREAT PORCH FRONT HOME WITH PRIVATE PARKING IN BAYVIEW !!! 3 Bedrooms, Separate Dining Room and Hardwood Floors throughout. Just Steps to Bayview Hospital and the New YARD 56... COME SEE THIS ONE FOR YOURSELF. Listing courtesy of Diversified Realty Assoc., Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2809 Elliott Street

Heavily sought-after CANTON SQUARE neighborhood; 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with tons of upgrades. ASSIGNED PARKING. Recently renovated DESIGNER KITCHEN with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters with pass through opening into the dining room. New flooring throughout the entire main level. Open concept floor plan with plenty of space for dining and living space makes this home perfect for entertaining your friends and family. Upstairs has three large bedrooms and two recently renovated bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Downstairs has the 4th bedroom with plenty of space for additional living space, office and has the 3rd full bathroom. This house has it all including two fireplaces and a freshly updated deck off the upstairs living space!!! Additional highlights include solid wood doors, fixtures are solid core, bathroom fixtures are chrome in finish. You can see the water from your front steps and walk to the heart of Canton and Harbor East.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

327 W 28TH Street

Radiant and Refined in Remington! This newly updated 2 bed/1 bath end-unit home has it all! From the moment you walk in, you will be dazzled by the gorgeous hardwood floors and large windows that really make them shine! The main level includes a bright and open living area and a spacious dining area with perfect flow into the gourmet kitchen. Relax and unwind upstairs with 2 large bedrooms and one exquisite full bath with glass-enclosed shower. And for the icing on the cake: a BRAND NEW REAR PATIO perfect for outdoor entertaining! The spacious basement allows for extra storage or an additional home gym space. Perfectly located seconds to 83/695/Falls Rd., and a short walk to R. House and countless shops and restaurants.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

511 Sheridan Street NW

Welcome to this bright, three bedroom, two bath brick semi-detached home located in the Brightwood subdivision of NW DC. The landscaped front yard with front porch overlooking a beautiful and lovingly cared for garden welcomes you to this charming home. The home features hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the main level and pine floors upstairs. Enter to the modern open floor plan with living area, dining area, kitchen with kitchen island, ample cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and access to a rear deck. The deck overlooks a landscaped fully fenced rear yard - perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is a garden oasis and refuge featuring perennials, native plantings and four trees including a fruiting pomegranate tree. It is a pollinator+GGs delight! The backyard and side yard has a flagstone and river stone pathway and planting beds perfect for flowers, vegetables, herbs and spices.Upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with a ceiling fan, two double closets and a picture window. The upstairs hall features a full bath with a bath tub and a floating sink. Down the hall are two light filled additional bedrooms one with a ceiling fan. The stairway to the lower level features additional pantry space conveniently located right off the kitchen. The lower level has an open family room with ceramic tile floors, a double closet for storage, a full bath and a utility/laundry room with additional storage. Great location +GG walking distance to the Takoma Metro station and surrounding dining and shopping, parks and Walmart. Home warranty conveys if written into offer.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14207 Hartwood Court

Don't miss this beauty in sought after North Hart Run! The owners have meticulously maintained this home. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood floors, custom paint and window treatments, updated kitchen, separate office, living room, dining room, and spacious family room. Walk out to gorgeous patio with outdoor speakers, beautiful lighting and lots of privacy. The landscaping is immaculate with in ground sprinkler system and lighting throughout. Upper level has four bedrooms and two full baths. Spacious closets with custom closet systems to help you keep organized. The lower level has a rec room, full bath, and bonus room. This one won't last!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

317 Atlantic Street SE

SIMPLY GORGEOUS!!! This three levels semi-detached home with 1296 sqft total living space has been nicely renovated. This home boasts a great layout, new paint, new upgraded cabinets, new SS Appliances, new granite counters, new upgraded bathrooms, new hardwood floors in the first and second floors, new waterproof vinyl floor in the basement, new roof, new windows, new HVAC, new hot water heater, two parking spaces in the back and more await you in this stunning home! Located near easy public transportation, Navy Yards, Capitol Hill and Anacostia. Minutes from downtown, Virginia and Maryland.This home is a masterpiece, but fair warning: your friends will be jealous when they see your new home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1255 Steed Street

A four-bedroom, end-unit townhome in the desirable Fairfax Crossing neighborhood is a rare find, let alone one with so many nice features! This home is being sold by its original owners, and the love and care they have put into it really shows. The main level has hardwood floors throughout, spacious living areas with plenty of light and extra space to spread out, and a kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and an island with seating. The kitchen/dining area connects to a freshly stained 10x12 foot deck, and the entire backyard is enclosed by a vinyl privacy fence. Upstairs is the owner's suite with two walk-in closets and an en-suite bath with double vanity and soaking tub, plus a second bath and two additional bedrooms with ceiling fans. The first level features laminate plank flooring throughout, another bedroom with 2 windows, an updated half bath, an access door to the backyard, laundry area, rec room space, and entry to the attached garage. Right across the street are several visitor parking spots, a playground, the school bus stop, and the community mailboxes, making the location of this home all the more convenient. Commuting north or south is a breeze with easy access to Rt. 9, along with lots of shops and restaurants located only minutes away. Start packing now because this extremely well-maintained home can be yours! *Carpet will be replaced with new, similar-color carpet before closing.*
FAIRFAX, VA

