7100 Delegate Place
Just released! November delivery on this brand new end unit townhome built by DR Horton, America's Builder! Located in the sought after Westview South community, enjoy easy access to major commuter routes, Downtown Frederick, Ballenger Creek Walking Trail and the Westview Promenade. This smartly designed 2,135 sq ft townhome has an open floorplan with 3 beds/2.5 baths, 3 finished floors and a 2 car rear load garage! In the kitchen find stunning white cabinetry with large island and stainless appliances. Enjoy coffee or tea on the included deck in the rear, and bright natural light throughout. NO CITY TAXES! Low HOA dues include access to many amenities including a clubhouse with 24 hr fitness room, yoga room, game room and demonstration kitchen, pool, and 2 tot lots. Closing cost help available through builder, smart home system included at no cost. Escalating prices create equity for you! Call us today to schedule your tour of this beautiful new home.*Photos not of actual home*www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
