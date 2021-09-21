CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Spotlight on gene therapy in Germany

By Claudio Mussolino ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2073-1110
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Gene therapy has witnessed an explosive growth over the last three decades. Since the first trial in 1990, to treat a rare immunodeficiency due to the lack of adenosine deaminase (ADA), clinical exploitation of diverse gene therapeutics all around the globe has clearly shown the immense potential of curing human diseases with genes. However, the path has not always been plain sailing, and tragic events during this 30- year-long journey, even though limited in number, have led to the development of more cautious approaches and thorough regulatory processes prior to clinical approval. With the inception of precision gene-editing technologies and their first clinical application in 2010, to render T cells resistant to HIV infection, an exciting new era had begun in the field of gene therapy. This culminated in 2020 with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry award going to the two researchers that developed a breakthrough method for precise genome editing, the CRISPR-Cas9. However, 2020 also revealed the potential danger behind the misuse of genome editing technologies with the birth of the first gene-edited humans and subsequently, the prison sentence for the scientist that drove such unlawful application.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Pfizer Modifies MD Gene Therapy Trial Following Three Serious Adverse Events

In a letter to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), Pfizer announced that after three serious adverse events in an ongoing clinical trial of its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), it was going to narrow the trial protocols. The company reported three cases of muscle weakness, two of which...
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Further Advised to Go Digital

In a previous article I noted that digitization is critical for many cell and gene therapy firms, but few have fully embraced the approach. That was the view of Ori Biotech chief data officer Kevin Gordon. Other experts agree with Gordon, especially regarding the need for a flexible, digital manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Novartis buys gene therapy firm Arctos Medical in vision loss treatment push

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) said on Tuesday it has bought gene therapy specialist Arctos Medical for an undisclosed amount, aiming to boost its efforts to find treatments for severe vision loss. Arctos's technology is a potential way to treat inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and other...
HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

Novartis expands gene therapy pipeline with Arctos Medical takeover

Novartis has announced its acquisition of Arctos Medical as it looks to expand its gene therapy pipeline further, adding a pre-clinical optogenetics-based AAV gene therapy programme to its portfolio. As part of the takeover, Novartis will also add Arctos’ proprietary technology to its ophthalmology portfolio – this technology is a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Stem Cells#The Crispr Cas9#Hsc#Crispr Cas
Neuroscience News

Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies Holds Promise for Repairing the Parkinson’s-Damaged Brains

Summary: Researchers highlight some of the current strategies being pursued to help restore lost function and regenerate brain areas affected by Parkinson’s disease. After several decades of pre-clinical development, cell- and gene-based therapies for Parkinson’s disease (PD) are now actively being explored. In this special supplement to the Journal of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Injection pressure levels for creating blebs during subretinal gene therapy

Retinal damage has been associated with increased injection pressure during subretinal gene therapy delivery in various animal models, yet there are no human clinical data regarding the pressures required to initiate and propagate subretinal blebs. This study characterized the intraoperative pressure levels for subretinal gene therapy delivery across eight retinal conditions. A total of 116 patients with retinal degenerative diseases have been treated with subretinal gene therapy at OHSU-Casey Eye Institute as of June 2020; seventy patients (60.3%) were treated using a pneumatic-assisted subretinal delivery system. All retinal blebs were performed using a 41-gauge injection cannula, and use of a balanced salt solution (BSS) “pre-bleb” prior to gene therapy delivery was performed at the discretion of the surgeon. Patient age and intraoperative data for BSS and vector injections were analyzed in a masked fashion for all patients who received pneumatic-assisted subretinal gene therapy. The median age of the patients was 35 years (range 4–70). No significant differences in injection pressures were found across the eight retinal conditions. In this study, patient age was shown to affect maximum injection pressures required for bleb propagation, and the relationship between age and pressure varied based on retinal condition. These data have important implications in optimizing surgical protocols for subretinal injections.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How gene therapy can restore vision after stroke

Most strokes happen when an artery in the brain becomes blocked. Blood flow to the neural tissue stops, and those tissues typically die. Because of the locations of the major arteries in the brain, many strokes affect motor function. Some affect vision, however, causing patients to lose their vision or find it compromised or diminished. A research team led by Purdue University's Alexander Chubykin, an associate professor of biological sciences in the College of Science, in collaboration with the team led by Gong Chen at Jinan University, China, has discovered a way to use gene therapy to turn glial brain cells into neurons, restoring visual function and offering hope for a way to restore motor function.
HEALTH
biopharmadive.com

Worrisome side effects lead Pfizer to narrow Duchenne gene therapy trial

Pfizer plans to change the design of a closely watched late-stage trial of an experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy after three patients who received treatment recently experienced serious side effects involving muscle weakness. According to a letter Pfizer wrote to a patient advocacy group, two of the three...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Genetic Engineering News

Analytical Solutions for Cell & Gene Therapy

With the approval of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, there is a surge of mRNA therapeutics from malaria, HIV, cancer vaccines to mRNA/gRNA gene-editing treatments for cardiovascular diseases with endless possibilities. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are often the delivery choice to effectively deliver and target the cells of interest. In order to produce safe and effective drugs, manufacturers of these modalities must characterize mRNA and the LNPs. Analytical tools such as LC-MS can accurately provide the necessary information to help address critical quality attributes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Increased interstitial fluid in periventricular and deep white matter hyperintensities in patients with suspected idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus

Periventricular white matter changes are common in patients with idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (iNPH) and considered to represent focally elevated interstitial fluid. We compared diffusion measures in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH to patients without. The hypothesis is that periventricular hyperintensities in patients with presumed iNPH show higher water content than in patients without imaging features of iNPH. 21 patients with iNPH Radscale 7–12 (“high probability of iNPH”) and 10 patients with iNPH Radscale 2–4 (“low probability of iNPH”) were examined with a neurodegeneration imaging protocol including a diffusion microstructure imaging sequence. Periventricular hyperintensities and deep white matter hyperintensities were segmented and diffusion measures were compared. In patients with imaging features of iNPH, the free water content in periventricular hyperintensities was significantly higher compared to the control group (p = 0.005). This effect was also detectable in deep white matter hyperintensities (p = 0.024). Total brain volumes and total gray or white matter volumes did not differ between the groups. Periventricular cap free water fraction was highly discriminative regarding patients with presumed iNPH and controls with an ROC AUC of 0.933. Quantitative diffusion microstructure imaging shows elevated water content in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH, which could be the imaging correlate for pathologic fluid accumulation and may be used as an imaging biomarker in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling congenital cataract in vitro using patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells

Congenital cataracts are the leading cause of childhood blindness. To date, surgical removal of cataracts is the only established treatment, but surgery is associated with multiple complications, which often lead to visual impairment. Therefore, mechanistic studies and drug-candidate screening have been intrigued by the aims of developing novel therapeutic strategies. However, these studies have been hampered by a lack of an appropriate human-disease model of congenital cataracts. Herein, we report the establishment of a human congenital cataract in vitro model through differentiation of patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into regenerated lenses. The regenerated lenses derived from patient-specific iPSCs with known causative mutations of congenital cataracts (CRYBB2 [p. P24T] and CRYGD [p. Q155X]) showed obvious opacification that closely resembled that seen in patients’ cataracts in terms of opacification severity and disease course accordingly, as compared with lentoid bodies (LBs) derived from healthy individuals. Increased protein aggregation and decreased protein solubility corresponding to the patients’ cataract severity were observed in the patient-specific LBs and were attenuated by lanosterol treatment. Taken together, the in vitro model described herein, which recapitulates patient-specific clinical manifestations of congenital cataracts and protein aggregation in patient-specific LBs, provides a robust system for research on the pathological mechanisms of cataracts and screening of drug candidates for cataract treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The growing need for controlled data access models in clinical proteomics and metabolomics

More and more clinical studies include potentially sensitive human proteomics or metabolomics datasets, but bioinformatics resources for managing the access to these data are not yet available. This commentary discusses current best practices and future perspectives for the responsible handling of clinical proteomics and metabolomics data. Current data sharing practices...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computational modeling of thermal combination therapies by magneto-ultrasonic heating to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors

For the first time, inspired by magnetic resonance imaging-guidance high intensity focused ultrasound (MR-HIFU) technology, i.e., medication therapy and thermal ablation in one session, in a preclinical setting based on a developed mathematical model, the performance of doxorubicin (Dox) and its encapsulation have been investigated in this study. Five different treatment methods, that combine medication therapy with mild hyperthermia by MRI contrast (\(\gamma -{Fe}_{2}{O}_{3}\)) and thermal ablation via HIFU, are investigated in detail. A comparison between classical chemotherapy and thermochemistry shows that temperature can improve the therapeutic outcome by stimulating biological properties. On the other hand, the intravascular release of ThermoDox increases the concentration of free drug by 2.6 times compared to classical chemotherapy. The transport of drug in interstitium relies mainly on the diffusion mechanism to be able to penetrate deeper and reach the cancer cells in the inner regions of the tumor. Due to the low drug penetration into the tumor center, thermal ablation has been used for necrosis of the central areas before thermochemotherapy and ThermoDox therapy. Perfusion of the region around the necrotic zone is found to be damaged, while cells in the region are alive and not affected by medication therapy; so, there is a risk of tumor recurrence. Therefore, it is recommended that ablation be performed after the medication therapy. Our model describes a comprehensive assessment of MR-HIFU technology, taking into account many effective details, which can be a reliable guide towards the optimal use of drug delivery systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A vascularized tumoroid model for human glioblastoma angiogenesis

Glioblastoma (GBM) angiogenesis is critical for tumor growth and recurrence, making it a compelling therapeutic target. Here, a disease-relevant, vascularized tumoroid in vitro model with stem-like features and stromal surrounds is reported. The model is used to recapitulate how individual components of the GBM’s complex brain microenvironment such as hypoxia, vasculature-related stromal cells and growth factors support GBM angiogenesis. It is scalable, tractable, cost-effective and can be used with biologically-derived or biomimetic matrices. Patient-derived primary GBM cells are found to closely participate in blood vessel formation in contrast to a GBM cell line containing differentiated cells. Exogenous growth factors amplify this effect under normoxia but not at hypoxia suggesting that a significant amount of growth factors is already being produced under hypoxic conditions. Under hypoxia, primary GBM cells strongly co-localize with umbilical vein endothelial cells to form sprouting vascular networks, which has been reported to occur in vivo. These findings demonstrate that our 3D tumoroid in vitro model exhibits biomimetic attributes that may permit its use as a preclinical model in studying microenvironment cues of tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The lengths of trachea and main bronchus in Chinese Shanghai population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81744-0, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Material and Methods section under subheading ‘Study population’,. “Therefore, 153 adult patients were eligible for evaluation in the study, including 71 patients with unilateral mild pneumonia, 60 patients with pulmonary...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Long-term safety and efficacy of intramyocardial adenovirus-mediated VEGF-D gene therapy eight-year follow-up of phase I KAT301 study

In phase I KAT301 trial, intramyocardial adenovirus-mediated vascular endothelial growth factor -DΔNΔC (AdVEGF-D) gene therapy (GT) resulted in a significant improvement in myocardial perfusion reserve and relieved symptoms in refractory angina patients at 1-year follow-up without major safety concerns. We investigated the long-term safety and efficacy of AdVEGF-D GT. 30 patients (24 in VEGF-D group and 6 blinded, randomized controls) were followed for 8.2 years (range 6.3–10.4 years). Patients were interviewed for the current severity of symptoms (Canadian Cardiovascular Society class, CCS) and perceived benefit from GT. Medical records were reviewed to assess the incidence of major cardiovascular adverse event (MACE) and other predefined safety endpoints. MACE occurred in 15 patients in VEGF-D group and in five patients in control group (21.5 vs. 24.9 per 100 patient-years; hazard ratio 0.97; 95% confidence interval 0.36–2.63; P = 0.95). Mortality and new-onset comorbidity were similar between the groups. Angina symptoms (CCS) were less severe compared to baseline in VEGF-D group (1.9 vs. 2.9; P = 0.006) but not in control group (2.2 vs. 2.6; P = 0.414). Our study indicates that intramyocardial AdVEGF-D GT is safe in the long-term. In addition, the relief of symptoms remained significant during the follow-up.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Outcomes and toxicity of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in chronic myeloid leukemia patients previously treated with second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors: a prospective non-interventional study from the Chronic Malignancy Working Party of the EBMT

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) remains a treatment option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who fail to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). While imatinib seems to have no adverse impact on outcomes after transplant, little is known on the effects of prior use of second-generation TKI (2GTKI). We present the results of a prospective non-interventional study performed by the EBMT on 383 consecutive CML patients previously treated with dasatinib or nilotinib undergoing allo-HCT from 2009 to 2013. The median age was 45 years (18–68). Disease status at transplant was CP1 in 139 patients (38%), AP or >CP1 in 163 (45%), and BC in 59 (16%). The choice of 2GTKI was: 40% dasatinib, 17% nilotinib, and 43% a sequential treatment of dasatinib and nilotinib with or without bosutinib/ponatinib. With a median follow-up of 37 months (1–77), 8% of patients developed either primary or secondary graft failure, 34% acute and 60% chronic GvHD. There were no differences in post-transplant complications between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. Non-relapse mortality was 18% and 24% at 12 months and at 5 years, respectively. Relapse incidence was 36%, overall survival 56% and relapse-free survival 40% at 5 years. No differences in post-transplant outcomes were found between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. This prospective study demonstrates the feasibility of allo-HCT in patients previously treated with 2GTKI with a post-transplant complications rate comparable to that of TKI-naive or imatinib-treated patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic evolution to tyrosine kinase inhibitory therapy in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer

Tumour heterogeneity impacts the efficacy of metastatic cancer treatment even if actionable mutations are identified. Clinicians need to understand if assessing one lesion provides reliable information to drive a therapeutic decision in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Methods. We analysed inter-tumour heterogeneity from five autopsied individuals with NSCLC-harbouring mutations in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction of a knock-in mouse model of acrodysostosis with gene therapy using a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKAR1A vector

Acrodysostosis is a rare skeletal dysplasia caused by loss-of-function mutations in the regulatory subunit of protein kinase A (PRKAR1A). In a knock-in mouse model (PRKAR1Awt/mut) expressing one copy of the recurrent R368X mutation, we tested the effects of a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKR1A (hPRKAR1A) vector intravenously administered at 4 weeks of age. Caudal vertebrae and tibial diaphyses contained 0.52 ± 0.7 and 0.13 ± 0.3 vector genome per cell (VGC), respectively, at 10 weeks of age and 0.22 ± 0.04 and 0.020 ± 0.04 at 16 weeks while renal cortex contained 0.57 ± 0.14 and 0.26 ± 0.05 VGC. Vector-mediated hPRKAR1A expression was found in growth plate chondrocytes, osteoclasts, osteoblasts, and kidney tubular cells. Chondrocyte architecture was restored in the growth plates. Body length, tail length, and body weight were improved in vector treated PRKAR1Awt/mut mice, not the bone length of their limbs. These results provide one of the few proofs for gene therapy efficacy in a mouse model of chondrodysplasia. In addition, the increased urinary cAMP of PRKAR1Awt/mut mice was corrected almost to normal. In conclusion, gene therapy with hPRKAR1A improved skeletal growth and kidney dysfunction, the hallmarks of acrodysostosis in R368X mutated mice and humans.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Alzheimer’s disease profiled by fluid and imaging markers: tau PET best predicts cognitive decline

For early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, it is important to find biomarkers with predictive value for disease progression and clinical manifestations, such as cognitive decline. Individuals can now be profiled based on their biomarker status for Aβ42 (A) or tau (T) deposition and neurodegeneration (N). The aim of this study was to compare the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and imaging (PET/MR) biomarkers in each ATN category and to assess their ability to predict longitudinal cognitive decline. A subset of 282 patients, who had had at the same time PET investigations with amyloid-β and tau tracers, CSF sampling, and structural MRI (18% within 13 months), was selected from the ADNI dataset. The participants were grouped by clinical diagnosis at that time: cognitively normal, subjective memory concern, early or late mild cognitive impairment, or AD. Agreement between CSF (amyloid-β-1-42(A), phosphorylated-Tau181(T), total-Tau(N)), and imaging (amyloid-β PET (florbetaben and florbetapir)(A), tau PET (flortaucipir)(T), hippocampal volume (MRI)(N)) positivity in ATN was assessed with Cohen’s Kappa. Linear mixed-effects models were used to predict decline in the episodic memory. There was moderate agreement between PET and CSF for A biomarkers (Kappa = 0.39–0.71), while only fair agreement for T biomarkers (Kappa ≤ 0.40, except AD) and discordance for N biomarkers across all groups (Kappa ≤ 0.14) was found. Baseline PET tau predicted longitudinal decline in episodic memory irrespective of CSF p-Tau181 positivity (p ≤ 0.02). Baseline PET tau and amyloid-β predicted decline in episodic memory (p ≤ 0.0001), but isolated PET amyloid-β did not. Isolated PET Tau positivity was only observed in 2 participants (0.71% of the sample). While results for amyloid-β were similar using CSF or imaging, CSF and imaging results for tau and neurodegeneration were not interchangeable. PET tau positivity was superior to CSF p-Tau181 and PET amyloid-β in predicting cognitive decline in the AD continuum within 3 years of follow-up.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy