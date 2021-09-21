Spotlight on gene therapy in Germany
Gene therapy has witnessed an explosive growth over the last three decades. Since the first trial in 1990, to treat a rare immunodeficiency due to the lack of adenosine deaminase (ADA), clinical exploitation of diverse gene therapeutics all around the globe has clearly shown the immense potential of curing human diseases with genes. However, the path has not always been plain sailing, and tragic events during this 30- year-long journey, even though limited in number, have led to the development of more cautious approaches and thorough regulatory processes prior to clinical approval. With the inception of precision gene-editing technologies and their first clinical application in 2010, to render T cells resistant to HIV infection, an exciting new era had begun in the field of gene therapy. This culminated in 2020 with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry award going to the two researchers that developed a breakthrough method for precise genome editing, the CRISPR-Cas9. However, 2020 also revealed the potential danger behind the misuse of genome editing technologies with the birth of the first gene-edited humans and subsequently, the prison sentence for the scientist that drove such unlawful application.
