WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Pulls Back to 50 Day EMA
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday to show signs of weakness. Quite frankly, the market has been all over the place during the day, as we start to worry about Chinese credit impulse issues as well as bond market problems on the mainland. In other words, the market is likely to see a lot of questions about whether or not growth is going to continue to be a major issue.www.dailyforex.com
