WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Pulls Back to 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 continues to sit right at a major uptrend line, and even though we did initially tried to rally during the day, we have given back most of the gains to show weakness yet again. If we break down below the lows of the previous week, it is very likely that we continue to go much lower, perhaps opening up a move down to the 4200 level. At that point, I would be a buyer of puts, but that is about as bearish as I get with this market due to the fact that it is so highly manipulated.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO