WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Pulls Back to 50 Day EMA

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday to show signs of weakness. Quite frankly, the market has been all over the place during the day, as we start to worry about Chinese credit impulse issues as well as bond market problems on the mainland. In other words, the market is likely to see a lot of questions about whether or not growth is going to continue to be a major issue.

dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Get Boost From Falling Rates

As the United States Congress looks very likely to see a bit of a continuing resolution being signed, it suggests that the United States government is not going to shut down. That being said, the market is likely to see a reason for interest rates to drop a bit, as the risk of default is rapidly disappearing. That being said, this is probably a bit of a major knee-jerk reaction that is overdone during the day. Rates should continue to climb, because quite frankly inflation is starting to get out of control in America.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Hanging On by a Thread

The S&P 500 continues to sit right at a major uptrend line, and even though we did initially tried to rally during the day, we have given back most of the gains to show weakness yet again. If we break down below the lows of the previous week, it is very likely that we continue to go much lower, perhaps opening up a move down to the 4200 level. At that point, I would be a buyer of puts, but that is about as bearish as I get with this market due to the fact that it is so highly manipulated.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Goes Reaching Towards 50 Day EMA

The Bitcoin market has rallied during the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is an indicator that a lot of Bitcoin traders will pay close attention to. The 50 day EMA has been both support and resistance as of late, so please keep that in mind. Currently, we are stuck in a relatively tight range, and therefore it is going to take a significant amount of effort to break the next move out.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Gives Up Early Gains on Thursday

The FTSE 100 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but gave back gains to reach back towards the 50 day EMA. That being said, the market is firmly ensconced in the range that we have been in for a while, with the 7200 level above offering quite a bit of resistance, while the 6800 level and the 200 day EMA underneath offer quite a bit of support. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see noisy behavior right around the 50 day EMA as it is slicing right through the middle of the overall range that cell.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Ethereum Forecast: October 2021

The month of October is set to begin with ETH/USD trading near the 3000.00 ratio, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. On the 1st of September, ETH/USD enjoyed a day of bullish activity and climbed towards the 3800.00 juncture and, on the 3rd through the 7th of the month, flirted with 4000.00. Since reaching these highs, ETH/USD has slumped and correlated to the broad cryptocurrency market. Importantly on the 31st of August ETH/USD was trading near the 3360.00 level and was in the midst of a solid bullish run higher coming off lows seen on the 20th of July of approximately 1700.00.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 46 cents to $74.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 45 cents to $78.64 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.23 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November natural gas fell 36 cents $5.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Gives Up Gains After Touching Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 rallied initially on Wednesday but gave back early gains as the support line seems to be holding so far. That being said, if we break down below the lows of the trading session on Wednesday, the market is likely to go looking towards the 14,500 level, and then reach towards the 14,000 level. The 200-day EMA underneath continues to rise, and I think it offers a certain amount of support going forward. The market has been in a major uptrend for quite some time, so it would not be surprising at all to see some type of correction.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Gaps Higher But Still Looks Threatened

The CAC Index gapped a bit higher to kick off the trading session on Wednesday but gave back those gains to turn around and form a shooting star. Nonetheless, I think at this point the market is going to continue to drop from here. If we break down below the long red candlestick on Tuesday, then it should send the CAC much lower, reaching towards the €6400 level. After that, the market would go looking towards the 200-day EMA which is sitting at the 6250 region.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gives Up Early Gains

The Bitcoin market rallied just a bit on Wednesday but gave back the gains to drift towards the $41,300 level again. The 200-day EMA sits just below, sitting right at the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. This is an area that will attract a lot of attention, and I think it makes sense that there would be buying pressure.
CURRENCIES
Houston Chronicle

U.S. crude stockpiles increase as oil prices slide

U.S. crude inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels last week helping to push oil prices lower Wednesday. The nation’s commercial crude stockpile increased to 418.5 million barrels during the week ended Friday, from about 414 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Bullish Rebound to Continue

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. Set a sell-stop at 42,500 and a take-profit at 40,000. Add a stop-loss at 44,000. The BTC/USD attempted to rebound in the evening session as investors focused on key macro issues affecting the world economy. Bitcoin is trading at $43,000, which is a few points above this week’s low of 40,000.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Rallies to Reach Above 7000

The FTSE 100 rallied a bit on Wednesday to break above the 7000 handle. That being the case, the market is likely to continue to look at the 50-day EMA as a magnet for price, which currently sits just above the 7000 handle. Beyond that, if we can break above the 7100 level, then the market is likely to go towards the 7200 level, which was the top of the overall consolidation that we had been in for some time.
STOCKS

