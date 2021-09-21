Architectural Artist, Leisa Collins, Combats the Ravages of Time by Painting Portraits of Historic Homes Before These Houses Are Lost Forever
Alarmed that hundreds of historic homes and buildings are being torn down in the United States every week, architectural artist Leisa Collins embarked on a decade-long mission to honor the beauty and legacy of American architecture with her paintbrush. She traveled to all fifty states — and the District of Columbia — capturing these invaluable structures on canvas and collecting their stories before they could be lost to the wrecking ball or the ravages of time.t2conline.com
