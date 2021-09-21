CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Architectural Artist, Leisa Collins, Combats the Ravages of Time by Painting Portraits of Historic Homes Before These Houses Are Lost Forever

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlarmed that hundreds of historic homes and buildings are being torn down in the United States every week, architectural artist Leisa Collins embarked on a decade-long mission to honor the beauty and legacy of American architecture with her paintbrush. She traveled to all fifty states — and the District of Columbia — capturing these invaluable structures on canvas and collecting their stories before they could be lost to the wrecking ball or the ravages of time.

t2conline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Duluth artist completes a painting a week for 1 year

Claire Lemp answered the door barefoot. She and her family had been investigating their backyard chicken coop. “Am I OK like this or should I put on makeup?” she asked. After adding a pair of earrings, the Duluth artist was ready for her closeup. Lemp, whose work is featured at...
DULUTH, MN
Washington Post

He was a D.C. graffiti artist and spent time in prison. Now, a photo he took hangs in the National Portrait Gallery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) still remembers the picture that caught her attention. The 2014 image captures an unlikely trio — Bowser, former NBA player Steve Francis and Virginia Ali, the owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl — sitting at the restaurant during Bowser’s first mayoral run. The group appears to be sharing a laugh, though she can’t remember why.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Historic Homes#Economy#Architectural Artist#American#Victorian
The Associated Press

Self-portraits by comic book artists to hang in Uffizi

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s Uffizi, the Florence museum that houses some of the Western world’s most famous art, is expanding its collection of self-portraits with works by comic book artists in an effort to broaden its audience, museum director Eike Schmidt said Wednesday. Self-portraits by 52 of Italy’s most well-known...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Hokusai’s Beloved ‘Great Wave’ Painting Is Now an NFT, Thanks to the British Museum

The British Museum will sell NFTs of Hokusai’s works, including The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831), with the help of a new French start-up, LaConnection. The sale is being done in concert with the British Museum’s exhibition of the Japanese artist’s work later this week. The idea to help cultural institutions sell NFTs came to Jean-Sébastien Beaucamps amid pandemic-related museum closures. A frequent museum-goer, Beaucamps’s background is in assisting traditional companies as they pivot for a digital age. With the rise of NFTs in 2020, he thought he might have found a way to help museums absorb this new technology. With LaConnection, “I realized that I could combine my professional passion...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Paintings
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Local artist paints mural with message of unity

JACKSONVILLE — The city of Jacksonville now shines a little brighter thanks to local artist Odessa Helm. Helm, who is from Rusk, has been painting her whole life and painted her first mural almost a year ago in the Tyler Art Alley. Since that time, she has gone on to paint more than twenty.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Vogue

The History Behind Princess Margaret’s 19th Birthday Diamond And Pearl Bracelet

In November 1949, Princess Margaret sat for a portrait by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace to mark her 19th birthday. She wore a white tulle gown that fell slightly off her shoulders, complete with a skirt and bodice embroidered with sequined butterflies. On her left wrist, just above a pink-petaled flower the princess grasped tightly in her hand, was a two-strand pearl bracelet with a diamond clasp.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Stone Spheres Discovered in Ancient Tomb, But What Were They For?

Two polished stone balls shaped about 5,500 years ago – linked to a mysterious practice almost unique to Neolithic Britain – have been discovered in an ancient tomb on the island of Sanday, in the Orkney Islands north of mainland Scotland. Hundreds of similar stone balls, each about the size...
SCIENCE
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Stuns While Taking a Dip at Scenic Location

Danielle Colby is out here living her best life. On Sunday, the American Pickers star posted a breath-taking photo showing off her unique look. At this point, just about everyone knows Danielle Colby for her role on the History Channel show American Pickers. She was the inked-up girl that worked in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. She had been a close friend of fellow American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before the idea of the show even came to be. Nowadays, however, Colby has made a name for herself through her modeling and her travel.
TV & VIDEOS
LiveScience

Amateur freedivers find gold treasure dating to the fall of the Roman Empire

Two amateur divers swimming along the Spanish coast have discovered a huge hoard of 1,500-year-old gold coins, one of the largest on record dating to the Roman Empire. The divers, brothers-in-law Luis Lens Pardo and César Gimeno Alcalá, discovered the gold stash while vacationing with their families in Xàbia, a coastal Mediterranean town and tourist hotspot. The duo rented snorkeling equipment so they could go freediving with the goal of picking up trash to beautify the area, but they found something far richer when Lens Pardo noticed the glimmer of a coin at the bottom of Portitxol Bay on Aug. 23, El País reported.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Entrance Gate to Greek Temple of Zeus Unearthed in Turkey

In the early 1890s, German archaeologist Karl Humann unearthed remnants of a 2,300-year-old Temple of Zeus in the ancient Greek city of Magnesia, located in what is now the Aydın province of Turkey. The dig site was then reburied and all but forgotten until Görkem Kökdemir, an archaeologist at Ankara University, began excavations there some 20 years ago.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy