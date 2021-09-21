Trinity continues to sweep the competition with win over Grayson County

Tigers Varsity volleyball won a big match Thursday night at home. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 28 assists on the match. Weaver connected strong with the Tigers front row offense, leading Barr to lead the Tigers with 10 kills on the match. Starkey had 8 kills on the match, followed by Weaver with 5 kills. The Tigers had 28 kills all together. The Tigers put up big numbers again at the net with 15 blocks total in the match. The Tigers were lead by Sperry and Barr with 3 blocks a piece and A. Albea with 2 blocks. The Tigers also put up a strong defense lead by C. Albea with 30 digs on the match (a career high). Ottinger had 12 digs on the match, followed by Weavers 6 digs. The Tigers had 76 digs total. The Tigers passed a 1.92 tonight, one of the best passing stats this season. The Tigers were lead by C. Albea passing a 2.08, Ottinger passing a 2.0, Deakins, Scott and Gramlin all passed a 1.80 or higher. The Tigers had 7 aces on the match, lead by Weaver and Sperry each with 2 a piece.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO