When Pam Stevens was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, she didn’t have the support network in place that she’s so grateful to have here in The Villages. Survivors of breast cancer are finding it helps to go through their battles together, whether they are at the same point of treatment or years apart. “You can share a story, or just listen when somebody needs to talk about it,” said Stevens, who lives in the Village of Fernandina and is a member of the Dragon Sisters dragon boat team, which has half a dozen or more members who have survived breast cancer. “These women are amazing. From minute one, I knew they were amazing.” A local oncologist and survivors point to The Villages lifestyle as being an ideal part of recovery, countering a disease that continually adds new patients.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO