PBoC: No changes expected at its meeting – UOB

Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist at UOB Group, Haris Handy and Yari Mayaseti review the recent interest rate decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI). “Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark rate unchanged at record low of 3.50% at its September 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC) as the economy continued to recover from the country’s worst COVID-19 wave. The benchmark rate has been at that level since February, and BI has signaled the bank could remain on hold at least until year-end. Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system amid low inflation, projected low inflation and efforts to revive economic growth.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO