Markets

PBoC: No changes expected at its meeting – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the PBoC to keep the LPR unchanged at this week’s meeting. “Monetary policy support is likely to be stepped up as recent economic data pointed to sharply weaker outlook in 2H21.”. “While we expect the PBoC to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio...

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to sink towards the 0.71 level into year-end – Rabobank

AUD/USD is finding it difficult to pull away from the 0.72 area. A dovish Reserve Bank of Australia is set to weigh on the aussie. Subsequently, economists at Rabobank expect the pair to drop to the 0.71 level. “The RBA retains a dovish tone, but is pushing ahead with its...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Emerging Markets Monthly: Dovish NBP and external headwinds capping PLN upside

The dovish signals from the NBP have made us a bit more cautious on the prospects of substantial tightening despite inflation staying elevated. Our base-case is still that they will turn more hawkish in November, but our conviction has declined. We have consequently raised the trajectory for EUR/PLN. Persistently elevated...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE: Interest rate hike could come sooner than expected – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann reviews the latest BoE monetary policy meeting. “At its September meeting, the Bank of England (BOE) judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate…”. “In the latest statement, the BOE noted that the ‘modest tightening’ in policy foreseen over their horizon...
MARKETS
Iola Register

Powell meets a changed economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Restaurant and hotel owners struggling to fill jobs. Supply-chain delays forcing up prices for small businesses. Unemployed Americans unable to find work even with job openings at a record high. Those and other disruptions to the U.S. economy — consequences of the viral pandemic that erupted 18...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Indonesia: BI kept rates on hold – UOB

Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist at UOB Group, Haris Handy and Yari Mayaseti review the recent interest rate decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI). “Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark rate unchanged at record low of 3.50% at its September 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC) as the economy continued to recover from the country’s worst COVID-19 wave. The benchmark rate has been at that level since February, and BI has signaled the bank could remain on hold at least until year-end. Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system amid low inflation, projected low inflation and efforts to revive economic growth.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Thailand: BoT to leave rates unchanged in September – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, suggests the BoT would leave its policy rate intact at next week’s meeting. “While we keep our call for BoT to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.50% for the whole of 2021, the absence of uniformity amongst policy members (given 2 dissenters who voted for a rate cut) suggests that a rate cut cannot be entirely ruled out, should macroeconomic fundamentals worsen into 2H21.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

BoE: First rate hike seen in 2023 – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann still sees the BoE hiking rates in 2023. “UK policymakers will probably want more time to see how the labour market adjusts to the expiration of the furlough scheme before withdrawing stimulus.”. “While we certainly would not rule out an earlier move, our base...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

BoJ seen on hold later this week - UOB

In opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group, the BoJ is forecast to stick to the accommodative stance for the time being. “Japan’s weak inflation outlook reinforces our view that the BoJ will not be tightening anytime soon and will maintain its massive stimulus in the next few years, possibly at least until FY2023.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FOMC: Focus remains on QE tapering – UOB

All the attention remains on the Fed and the probable announcement of the timing at when the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying programme, noted Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group. “Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium did not change our view and we still expect the Fed to...
ECONOMY
investing.com

FOMC Meeting: Mindset Change at the Fed?

The September FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting should be a ripe time for a mindset change at the Fed to change how it views the economy and monetary policy—but don't expect it to happen!. When the pandemic hit the American economy hard in the Spring of 2020, GDP dropped...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Thailand: BoT seen on hold this week – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann suggests the Bank of Thailand would leave the policy rate unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday. “While we keep to our call for BOT to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.50% for the whole of 2021, the absence of uniformity amongst policy members (given 2 dissenters who voted for a rate cut) suggests that BOT a rate cut cannot be entirely ruled out, should macroeconomic fundamentals worsen into 2H21.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD looks poised to challenge 0.6950 – UOB

24-hour view: “Our expectations for NZD to “test 0.6975” did not materialize as it traded between 0.6993 and 0.7055 before closing unchanged at 0.7005. The underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see chance for NZD to test 0.6975. That said, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely. Resistance is at 0.7030 followed by 0.7055.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Sterling remains pressured even as GDP bounces

UK GDP revised sharply higher in the final reading. The quarterly growth rate was boosted to 5.5% from 4.8% previously, which left the annual rate at 23.6% y/y. The annual comparison is of course distorted by virus developments, but nevertheless the numbers look positive, and while the breakdown showed that government consumption accounted for a part of the revision, the external balance also looked more healthy, with exports rising 6.2% q/q and imports a mere 2.4% q/q.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Philippines: BSP predicted to remain on hold this week – UOB

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is seen keeping the policy rate on old at 2.00% later in the week, noted Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group. “An acceleration in the national vaccination program is the key to sustain the economic recovery in the near term, in addition to ongoing implementation of targeted fiscal stimulus measures and steady monetary policy support.”
ASIA
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the rangebound theme unchanged – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted Cable now moved into a consolidative phase between 1.3730 and 1.3885 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to advance yesterday was incorrect as it dropped to 1.3765 before settling at 1.3792 (-0.37%). While downward momentum has not improved by all that much, the weakness in GBP could extend to 1.3755. The major support at 1.3730 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a breach of 1.3835 (minor resistance is at 1.3810) would indicate that that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish close for Q3 puts 1.1495 on the map

August's monthly low and November's 1.1608 monthly low were broken and the bears will now be in the running for a significant continuation to the downside for the weeks ahead. The 50% mean reversion target is located near 1.1495 which meets the March 20 highs as a confluence target. In...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops near 1.3480 region, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The USD extended its consolidative price action and extended some support to the major. Mixed US economic data did little to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus. The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early...
MARKETS

