BoJ seen on hold later this week - UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assesses the latest BoJ monetary policy meeting. “The Bank of Japan (BOJ), as widely expected, decided to keep its policy measures unchanged at its Monetary Policy Meeting in September. The main policy decision was again not unanimous as the BOJ policy board member Goshi Kataoka dissented again for the same reasons as the previous meeting in July. There was a unanimous agreement on the details of BOJ’s Climate Response Financing Operations of which the outline was first published in July and given more details in September. For the economic outlook, the BOJ also kept its cautious recovery outlook but downgraded its assessment for exports and factory output which has “been affected by supply-side constraints.” There was no notable change to the inflation outlook.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO