BoJ seen on hold later this week - UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group, the BoJ is forecast to stick to the accommodative stance for the time being. “Japan’s weak inflation outlook reinforces our view that the BoJ will not be tightening anytime soon and will maintain its massive stimulus in the next few years, possibly at least until FY2023.”

