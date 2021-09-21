CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New-York Historical Society Presents Turn Every Page: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive

Cover picture for the articleThe New-York Historical Society, the oldest museum in New York City, presents “Turn Every Page”: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive, the first public exhibition drawn from the archive of the author whose award-winning works on Robert Moses and Lyndon B. Johnson are regarded as masterpieces of modern biography and history. Opening on October 24, the ongoing exhibition includes never-before-seen highlights from the archive—which New-York Historical acquired in 2019—that provide an intimate view of how Caro started his career and how he worked as a reporter. Caro’s meticulousness as a reporter, biographer, and historian—which enabled him to become the country’s premier chronicler of political power—is on view to the public in his research notebooks, handwritten interview notes, scrapbooks, photographs, and original manuscript pages. The exhibition also includes one of Caro’s Smith Corona Electra 210 typewriters. The riches in the archive make it an essential destination for historians, journalists, students, and anyone interested in 20th-century American history and literature, where they can find materials available nowhere else.

