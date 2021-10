The Salzburg startup Authentic Vision has developed a technology that guarantees the authenticity of products. The technology ensures, for example, that anyone with the appropriate smartphone app can clearly identify counterfeit children’s toys. The area into which the young company is now expanding may come as a surprise at first glance: the financial sector. Together with Bank Austria, Authentic Vision has developed a way of enabling bank customers to register for mobile banking with their bank card without being exposed to the risk of phishing in this process.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO