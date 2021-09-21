Police Apprehend a Chicken Attempting to Flee From KFC. What caused the chicken to cross the street? Of course, to avoid ending up in a three-piece chicken box. Police in Midland, Michigan rescued a chicken spotted wandering outside of a KFC earlier this month. Officials uploaded a photo of the chicken on social media, along with an elaborate scenario fabricated by the Midland Police Department, in an attempt to locate down the bird’s owner.