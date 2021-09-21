CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Taylor Wrote 'Real Life' And 'Filthy Animals' For His Queer, Black Friends

By Sam Sanders
NPR
Cover picture for the articleAuthor Brandon Taylor used to spend most of his hours studying nematodes under a microscope as a grad student in biochemistry. He wrote his first novel over a period of five weeks, mostly while in a lab. That book, Real Life, was released in 2020 to much critical acclaim. He published his second book this year, a short story collection called Filthy Animals.

