Brandon Taylor Wrote 'Real Life' And 'Filthy Animals' For His Queer, Black Friends

Back when I had the freedom and leisure to dream indulgently, my aspiration was to become a Pokémon Master. I decided this in the first grade and even proclaimed it in an assignment my teacher had given that asked my classmates and me to reveal our career goals. Truthfully, I felt some embarrassment after I saw my private dream displayed on a bulletin board outside the classroom. And when a peer asked about the answer I wrote on the assignment, I minimized my love for Pokémon — one of the most recognized anime television shows of all time. I wish I had the courage then to affirm my passion. I wish I had been unafraid to confess how I collected Pokémon cards and named my favorite dog after Pikachu, the show’s red-cheeked, electric-type creature. But, back then, many Black kids like me were shamed into concealing or renouncing our anime fandom. Some thought our hobbies were the kind reserved only for white boys that fled down the hall with their arms flung back, ninja-style. The truth is anime empowered us to believe in ourselves and our dreams. So, at a time when anime is increasingly visible and venerated in popular culture, I want to recognize its enduring power and celebrate the beauty of Black fandom.

