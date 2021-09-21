Win Holiday World Happy Halloween Weekend Tickets on The MY Morning Show w/ Bobby & Liberty

Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are hot tourist destinations for Tri-Staters in the fall. It's hard to beat the view at that time of year. Soaking in all of the beautiful fall colors among the Smoky Mountains is something that I think everyone should do at least once. The peace and tranquility of the views are worth the trip alone. Not to mention all of the other things that you can see and do in that area. We all know that Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have so many attractions for the family to see and do throughout the year, but there's nothing quite like visiting in the fall.

