Santa Claus, IN

Win Holiday World Happy Halloween Weekend Tickets on The MY Morning Show w/ Bobby & Liberty

By Liberty
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 10 days ago
The summer of 2021 has flown by, and even though Splashin' Safari is closed for the season, cooler temperatures mean that it's time for Fall Fun at Holiday World. Holiday World transforms into Happy Halloween Weekends from September 25, 2021, through October 31, 2021. Get ready to do The Monster Mash, take a hayride out to the corn maze, and pick up some candy at the trick-or-treat trail. What's better than taking the Family to Holiday World? Winning a pair of free tickets!

ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

