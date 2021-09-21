CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

A Pleasant Surprise. Meyer Optik 58mm F1.9 II Review

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I’ve tested several Meyer Optik lenses. And they’ve never been easy to work with. Meyer Optik has also made perplexing decisions, but the 58mm f1.9 II is mostly different. It’s easy to get it sharp wide open. It’s also got beautiful colors in addition to its bokeh. In many ways, it’s my favorite lens from Meyer Optik. But for the price point, I’d expect more. For example, why isn’t this lens weather resistant? And why aren’t there autofocus contacts?

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Looking for Vintage Lenses from the 90s? We Found a Bunch at Great Prices!

The 90s are back! These lenses were made in the 1990s and have all the character and render that you’re craving for your camera. Of course, these lenses are fantastic for anyone shooting film or that wants a vintage look. Of course, they’re all designed for SLR film cameras. With that said, lots of these mounts went on to get new life as DSLR cameras. So they’re easily adaptable to your mirrorless camera if you choose. But that’s not all! The Rare Camera store has listings on a bunch of fantastic cameras. Take a look with us!
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm F1.8 Review

The Panasonic Lumix S 50mm F1.8 is a reasonably fast standard prime lens for the Panasonic, Sigma and Leica "L-mount" full-frame mirrorless camera system. This lens features a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture and has 9 rounded diaphragm blades for smoother bokeh. It is comprised of 9 elements in 8 groups,...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

We Updated Our Excellent Tamron Prime Lens Guide! Come Look!

The Phoblographer is the best place on the web to find independent, unsponsored, and editorially sound real-world camera lens reviews. We’ve reviewed the most. And today, we’re super excited to announce that we’ve updated our Tamron Prime Lens guide. You should go take a look. For years, we’ve been keeping an updated guide of Tamron’s prime lenses. It includes everything pretty much from the past decade. They might not have a ton of lenses, but each one is special and unique.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Beautiful, Yet Gigantic: Panasonic 70-200mm F2.8 Lumix S Pro Review

The 70-200mm f2.8 is revered among photographers for its versatile yet bright design. The mid-to-telephoto workhorse, however, is often heavy. The Panasonic 70-200mm f2.8 Lumix S Pro is the epitome of both the category’s versatility and weight. With up to seven stops of stabilization when combined with in-body stabilization, the lens delivers steady shots even at the telephoto end. But, at almost 3.5 pounds, it’s also heavier than mirrorless options from Canon, Sony, and Nikon.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Design#Weather#Af Ae#Focal Length Aperture
The Phoblographer

What We Want to See in the Panasonic S1R and Panasonic S1 Successors

It’s been a few years since the Panasonic S1R and S1 came out. We reviewed both cameras. And we’ve since updated our reviews of both cameras. It’s prime time for a refresh. To be honest, I don’t know anyone who bought the originals. The Panasonic S5, on the other hand, was very popular. When these cameras were announced, people were much more excited for them than what Canon delivered around the same time. Canon ended up causing more commotion, but Panasonic has done a whole lot to improve. And I’m hoping that the successors to the Panasonic S1 and Panasonic S1R are better. Here’s what they need to do.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This Voigtlander Bessa II Shoots 120 Film and Has a Pretty Rare Lens

It’s truly hard to beat the look of some vintage medium format cameras. Take for example this Voigtlander Bessa II. Lots of folks love shooting with their Mamiya RB67 and Pentax 67. But why not go for 6×9 format instead? Well that’s what the Voigtlander Bessa II is. This beauty is a 69 format rangefinder camera with a pretty fast f4.9 lens. To translate to 35mm parameters, that’s a 45mm f1.9 equivalence. What’s more, this is a pretty rare lens. However, it still has all the great rendering of a medium format camera.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Ancel BD310 OBD-II scanner review

Small, attractive, easy to hold and moderately priced, Ancel's BD310 OBD-II scanner operates both as a handheld unit or via Bluetooth and can act as an extra dashboard display. Today's best Ancel BD310 deals. ☆☆☆☆☆. ANCEL BD310 2 in 1 Diagnostic... Prime. ANCEL BD310 Diagnostic OBD2... Prime. We check over...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Phoblographer

How To Clean Camera Lenses. Over 15 Experts Give Feedback

Recently, I saw a heartbreaking post on a Facebook group about cleaning a vintage camera lens with Hydrogen Peroxide. The photographer wanted to get rid of fungus on the lens. But instead, they ended up destroying the optics. They cited photographers on YouTube who say this is the thing to do. And unfortunately, that’s the problem. Lots of photographers on YouTube aren’t experts. If you wanted official information on something more pressing, it’s often best to check out .edu, .org. or .gov websites. Don’t get me wrong, we’re a .com website. But we’re also an accredited source of information. And besides, over the past decade, we’ve asked some of the best and brightest minds how to do this.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Cameras for Filmmakers: Affordable Options for All Budgets

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. One of the greatest benefits of ever-improving technology is the fact that now the average person can afford to buy a professional quality video camera. Finding the perfect camera that gets the job done can be a bit daunting. With so many options to choose from, and tons of customer reviews to sort through, it’s easy to get confused — which is exactly where we...
NFL
The Phoblographer

How to Buy Used and Refurbished Cameras and Lenses

Sometimes buying renewed or refurbished cameras and lenses is better than buying them new. “But it’s so expensive,” is what everyone says when a new camera or lens goes on sale. And so I’d like to welcome you to the world of photography that Leica users have known for years. There is a massive benefit to the used and refurbished market for this reason. Don’t want to pay $3,000 for that new Sony lens? Do you think the Canon R5 is way too much money? Well, focusing on the original price point, I think, is sometimes excessive. It gets in the way of having that new camera or lens. The truth is that people are switching systems all the time, so you can always get a camera or lens at a lower price on the second-hand market. And in the case of refurbished cameras and lenses, sometimes they’re in fantastic condition.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Fujifilm XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR review

The Fujifilm XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR is a recently announced prime for X-mount. The DPReview gang got their hands on this fast 35mm-equivalent lens and put it through its paces.They also compare it with Fujifilm's original 23mm F1.4 prime. Watch the video to see the pros and cons.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

7 Years Later, the Pentax 645Z Is Now Supported in Capture One

Today, Capture One 21 is getting several enhancements ahead of the release of Capture One 22. To kick this off, some users will see a 500% collection load-speed improvement. I’ve known about this in beta for a while, but didn’t test it. I’m pretty sure that the folks who will see the most significant changes are using Apple M1 laptops. Then there are improvements with both Sigma and Fujifilm tethering. Capture One let us know exclusively about another big one: the Pentax 645Z will finally be supported.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
236
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy