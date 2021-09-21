A Pleasant Surprise. Meyer Optik 58mm F1.9 II Review
For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I’ve tested several Meyer Optik lenses. And they’ve never been easy to work with. Meyer Optik has also made perplexing decisions, but the 58mm f1.9 II is mostly different. It’s easy to get it sharp wide open. It’s also got beautiful colors in addition to its bokeh. In many ways, it’s my favorite lens from Meyer Optik. But for the price point, I’d expect more. For example, why isn’t this lens weather resistant? And why aren’t there autofocus contacts?www.thephoblographer.com
