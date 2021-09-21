CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Web Hosting Trends in 2021 Shaping the Industry

The global market for web hosting has reached $73 billion, and it is predicted to reach $267 billion in 2028. The next five years will be even more exciting as we see what the future holds for hosting providers. Cloud hosting will be the most popular form of web hosting with 93% of businesses moving their sites to a multi-cloud architecture. Virtual Private Servers (VPS) will become more affordable and widely used in 2021. VPS services offer more flexibility and affordability with resources, and there’s no maintenance overhead.

