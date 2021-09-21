Best Antivirus for PC Gamers in 2021

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an excellent choice for PC gaming. The 8BitDo Pro 2 is compatible with Windows and the Nintendo Switch and has custom profiles so that you can switch between both on the fly. The Xbox Elite Series 2, Xbox Core Controller, PlayStation DualSense and 8Bit do Pro 2 are the top 5 controllers for PC gamers to consider. The DualSense has a fantastic weight, is much bulkier, and feels like a premium product compared to the DualShock. The biggest drawback to using a DualSense on PC is that many games have yet to take full advantage of the adaptive triggers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO