CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Best Antivirus for PC Gamers in 2021

By Parmjit Sudan
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitdefender is trusted all over Europe as the best security solution. The complete antivirus includes Autopilot mode – background scanning and protection without nagging. Norton 360 for Gamers is early protection against the darkest corners of the web. Norton monitors online activity to block phishing scams, infected downloads, and emails with malicious links. The service continuously protects your Gamertag from being leaked onto the internet, making it harder for hackers to access your information. The program auto-tunes your system so it can run faster and smoother.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best free music downloader apps for your PC in 2021

Using a free music downloader application can bring greater benefits compared to streaming. There's many music apps to choose from, such as iTunes, MusicBee or VLC. Second, you have more control over your music collection: subscription services like Spotify and Apple Music constantly add and remove songs, which means your favourites can disappear overnight. Finally, it’s easy to back up your music library or share music files with friends.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Best GPU for Mini-ITX PC build 2021

Best GPU for Mini-ITX PC build Windows Central 2021. The best GPU for a Mini-ITX PC build can be incredibly tricky to find, especially as the hardware's availability is only recently starting to stabilize. The best graphics card packs power and efficiency in one tight case. These GPUs range in sizes but all will fuel a powerful Mini-ITX build suited for whatever you need.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirus Protection#Pc Gamers#Downloads#Hackers#Bitdefender#Gamertag
TechRadar

Best audio PC in 2021: Digital Audio Workstations and audiophile machines

The best audio PCs boast more than sheer power to run Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) software. As essential tools for music producers and musicians, these computers can be rather demanding when it comes to specs. So it’s true that every audio PCs has to have enough power to run DAW software like Image-Line FL Studio, PreSonus Studio One and Cubase without a hitch - no matter how many tracks you're working on.
COMPUTERS
KYTV

Consumer Reports: Top antivirus software

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protecting your property from criminals is something most of us do, whether it’s locking our house, our car, or even our bike. But what about protecting the personal information on your computer from viruses and cybercriminals?. To help with that, Consumer Reports recently tested antivirus software...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

What's the best way to play PC VR games for cheap?

While our list of the best VR headsets will have you gloriously immersed in your favourite games, they aren't exactly affordable pieces of kit. But VR doesn't have to be expensive. If you already have a smartphone in your possession, there’s a cheap and easy VR solution waiting to slingshot you into the 21st century—one that involves spending little more than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
howtogeek.com

IKEA Is Making Stuff For PC Gamers Now

IKEA is known for its affordable furniture that you have to assemble yourself. The company is applying those same sensibilities to gaming furniture and accessories, as it is releasing a line of Republic of Gamers (ROG) stuff in partnership with ASUS. IKEA’s New Gaming Furniture and Accessories. IKEA is releasing...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

LucidSound LS15X Xbox/PC review: The best budget wireless gaming headset

LucidSound proves itself time and time again to be among the more consistent headset manufacturers on the market. Their LS35X has enjoyed favorable placements on our best Xbox Series X, S headsets roundup for many months, and I think this budget-tier offering may also find its way onto there very soon too.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

5 Best Controllers for PC Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an excellent choice for PC gaming. The 8BitDo Pro 2 is compatible with Windows and the Nintendo Switch and has custom profiles so that you can switch between both on the fly. The Xbox Elite Series 2, Xbox Core Controller, PlayStation DualSense and 8Bit do Pro 2 are the top 5 controllers for PC gamers to consider. The DualSense has a fantastic weight, is much bulkier, and feels like a premium product compared to the DualShock. The biggest drawback to using a DualSense on PC is that many games have yet to take full advantage of the adaptive triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

The Best Gaming Headsets of 2021 for PC and Consoles

How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best budget gaming PC 2021: top gaming desktops for less

Not only are they significantly cheaper, but the best budget gaming PCs are more than enough to cover most user’s computing needs. Not everyone needs a fully kitted out machine with flagship GPUs and CPUs and saving some money while getting a capable computer is more important to a lot of people.
COMPUTERS
International Business Times

Best Mac Antivirus 2021: Intego vs. Bitdefender, Which Is Better?

Due to our increasingly digital lifestyle, data privacy and security have become a top priority. Hackers and malware developers are constantly coming up with ways to steal data such as credit cards and personal information. If you're looking for the best antivirus for Mac, two of the more popular ones are Bitdefender and Intego antivirus for Mac. These two offer some of the best and up-to-date protection to ensure that your data is always secured.
COMPUTERS
firstsportz.com

Ajjubhai vs Desi Gamers: Who Is Best In Free Fire Stats Comparison?

With a huge community of content creators with millions of subscribers, Free Fire is one of the most popular titles in the mobile battle royale genre. Ajjubhai vs Desi Gamers are two big YouTube channels in figures in the Free Fire community. Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai, is a...
VIDEO GAMES
hiphopwired.com

Gamers Flock To Best Buy Locations Hoping To Score A PS5 or Xbox Series X, Hit With The Jig Instead

If you happened to drive past a Best Buy location and noticed a line formed outside of the store, just know it’s not Black Friday. Those individuals you see lined up are hoping they are one of the few lucky gamers who can get their hands on either a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It’s been almost a year since the next-gen consoles launched, and yes, they are still hard to get due to scalping and a strain on the supply chain due to the still looming COVID-19 pandemic.
VIDEO GAMES
Twice

Executive Insight: Is There A Gamer In The House?

Gaming ranks among a handful of industries that saw massive growth during the pandemic. According to recent data from the Consumer Technology Association, 53 percent of U.S. households now have a gaming console, a 10 percent increase over last year. That growth is occurring among an increasingly diverse audience. For any given residential project, odds are there’s a gamer in the house, and it’s not – or not just – the homeowner’s teenage son.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Best VPN for Windows PC 2021

If you're going to use a VPN, you're most likely going to do so away from your home and office. Sure, if you're in a dorm or your have roommates (or your internet service provider is intrusive), you might use a VPN at your home base. But most often, you're going to use a VPN because you're in an airport, at a hotel, in a school, at a coffee shop, and you don't want your data running over a public Wi-Fi hotspot that could be corrupted in any of a thousand different ways.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

701
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy