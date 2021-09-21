CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckle Up: Cambodian Students Build Manned Drone to Aid Community

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Inspired at first by a desire to beat their city's notorious traffic, a group of Cambodian students have designed a prototype drone that they hope can eventually be used to ferry people around Phnom Penh and even help fight fires. With eight propellers and using a...

www.usnews.com

Daily Mail

The future of firefighting? Students transform a school chair into a manned DRONE that could allow easier access to fires on upper floors of buildings

Students in Cambodia have designed a prototype manned drone from a rather unexpected piece of furniture - a school chair. The youngsters at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia (NPIC) spent $20,000 (£14,000) transforming the school chair into a drone, equipping it with eight propellers that allow it to fly to heights of around 13.1 feet (four metres).
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

Cambodian students test fly single-passenger drone, powered by lots of heart

College students in Cambodia have produced the prototype of single-passenger drone they hope to develop for eventual use as air taxi transportation and an aerial asset for firefighters. Though only backed by limited funding, the aspiring engineers say their project was driven by the simple desire to solve a few of society’s problems.
WORLD
AFP

From mines to Covid: Cambodia dogs train to sniff out virus

Cambodian anti-landmine authorities are training dogs to sniff out Covid-19, hoping the sharp-nosed canines normally used to detect underground explosives can keep the virus on a tight leash. Cambodia has won praise for a swift vaccine drive, with the health ministry saying over 98 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose. Now they are embarking on a new strategy to spot Covid cases. Joining the fight will be 12 Belgian Malinois dogs the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) has trained to nose out unsuspecting patients who might be carrying the virus.
PETS
gentside.co.uk

Donkey gets mauled by tigers at a Chinese zoo

A terrible video has emerged showing a live donkey being mauled by a pack of tigers. Filmed in China, the video shows men throwing a live donkey into an enclosure of several tigers. The poor animal, being attacked, is desperately trying to escape. The scene took place in the Yancheng...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
ANIMALS
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION

