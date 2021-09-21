CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Main Opposition Party Concedes Defeat After PM Trudeau Wins Third Term

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) - Erin O'Toole, the leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals from securing a third term. Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O'Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him....

Trudeau wins historic third term, but without coveted majority

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win a third term in a snap election but fall short of regaining the parliamentary majority he was seeking. CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. projected his governing Liberal Party will win a plurality of seats and form a minority government.
Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party wins Canada election, but misses majority

TORONTO — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appeared to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
Justin Trudeau Wins Third Term As Canadian Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau will serve a third term as prime minister of Canada. It comes after a tightly contested general election against conservative rival Erin O’Toole. However, Trudeau did fall short of his target of winning 170 seats to form a majority in the Canadian Parliament. His liberal party held 155...
Canada networks project Trudeau’s party to win most seats

TORONTO (AP) — News networks project Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party will win the most seats in Canada’s election. Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but it’s not yet clear if he will do so. The 49-year-old Trudeau...
Trudeau Starts His Third Term With A Weakened Minority Government In Canada.

Trudeau Starts His Third Term With A Weakened Minority Government In Canada. In Canada, Trudeau begins his third term with a weakened minority government. Justin Trudeau’s bet on a rapid election has backfired: re-elected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once again rely on opposition backing to govern.
Justin Trudeau set for third term after 156 seat victory

OTTAWA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau is to continue his third mandate as prime minister in his second minority government. Trudeau's party has won 156 seats of the House of Commons in the 44th general election, followed by the Conservative Party with 121 seats, Bloc Quebecois 32, the New Democratic Party 27 and the Green Party two, according to local media.
LIBERAL MINORITY: 60% Vote for Climate Action as Trudeau Wins Third Term

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a third term, more climate hawks took seats in the House of Commons, and nearly a dozen organizations demanded immediate action on the climate emergency as Canada’s $650-million pandemic election produced another minority parliament Monday night. The total price tag for the campaign was about...
Justin Trudeau wins the third term, but this time fails to get majority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returns to power the third time. The Liberals were leading in 156 electoral districts. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to power on Monday. This time, he failed to gain an absolute majority, according to the reports by television networks. Trudeau called the snap election last...
