Worthy Opponent

RANDOLPH — In the fourth set, the North Collins Eagles girls volleyball team was trailing 18-14 late to the Randolph Cardinals. Eagles head coach Dave Burgstahler called a timeout to get the girls back into rhythm after a 5-0 run by the Cardinals. The timeout paid off as the Eagles went on their longest run of the set scoring seven points in a row to take the lead and an eventual 25-22 victory to win the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division matchup 3-1 at Randolph High School.