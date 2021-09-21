Actuarial Career Fair
Top companies will recruit for full-time positions and internships. Confirmed participants include American Equity, Athene, Nationwide, Principal and Sammons. Come speak with recruiters. Make sure to have multiple copies of your resume to hand out at the fair. All Actuarial Science, Computer Science, Economics, Finance, Mathematics, Physics, and Statistics majors interested in Actuarial Science or Data Science are welcome. Dress Up! Business professional attire is expected.calendar.uni.edu
Comments / 0