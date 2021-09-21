ZZ Top Warns Fans About ‘Fake’ Dusty Hill Merchandise
ZZ Top has warned fans about unauthorized and counterfeit products being sold online purporting to celebrate the memory of their late bassist Dusty Hill. “ZZ TOP, its representatives, and the family of Dusty Hill have become aware of unauthorized merchandise being sold on the internet purporting to celebrate the memory of Dusty Hill (‘RIP Dusty,’ ‘Thank you, Dusty’ etc.),” the band said in a statement posted on social media. “Please be aware that neither the band nor Dusty’s family has approved the sale of any merchandise or promotions connected to Dusty.”societyofrock.com
