ZZ Top Warns Fans About ‘Fake’ Dusty Hill Merchandise

societyofrock.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZZ Top has warned fans about unauthorized and counterfeit products being sold online purporting to celebrate the memory of their late bassist Dusty Hill. “ZZ TOP, its representatives, and the family of Dusty Hill have become aware of unauthorized merchandise being sold on the internet purporting to celebrate the memory of Dusty Hill (‘RIP Dusty,’ ‘Thank you, Dusty’ etc.),” the band said in a statement posted on social media. “Please be aware that neither the band nor Dusty’s family has approved the sale of any merchandise or promotions connected to Dusty.”

societyofrock.com

96krock.com

ZZ Top Issues Statement on Those Trying to ‘Cash In’ on Dusty Hill’s Death

ZZ Top has issued a statement related to unnamed parties releasing various pieces of merchandise paying tribute to late bassist Dusty Hill. The band’s statement begins, “ZZ Top, its representatives, and the family of Dusty Hill have become aware of unauthorized merchandise being sold on the internet purporting to celebrate the memory of Dusty Hill (“RIP Dusty,” “Thank you, Dusty” etc.). Please be aware that neither the band nor Dusty’s family has approved the sale of any merchandise or promotions connected to Dusty.”
ROCK MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

ZZ Top To Perform In Lake Charles This Saturday

Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top is coming to Lake Charles this Saturday to perform. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Dusty Hill
